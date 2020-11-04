Town and Lincoln Fined For Confrontation as Lambert Charged For Post-Match Comments

Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020 17:00

Town have been fined £2,500 by the FA for the mass confrontation following Jon Nolan’s red card at Lincoln last month with the Imps receiving a £2,000 penalty for their role in the incident, while manager Paul Lambert will contest a charge of improper conduct relating to comments he made after the match.

Nolan was dismissed for a lunge on Harry Anderson in the final minute of the match, which Town lost 1-0 via a controversial penalty, leading to the melee which saw Teddy Bishop and ex-Blues loanee Tayo Edun yellow-carded.

Both clubs admitted the charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, a breach of FA Rule E20, with Lincoln handed the lower fine after successfully contesting the standard penalty.

Lambert was shown a red card for confronting referee Kevin Johnson after the final whistle and was handed a one-match touchline ban.

He has now been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for his post-match comments. The Blues boss has until Friday to provide his response and is expected to explain his comments the the FA disciplinary panel in person.





Photo: TWTD