Przybek Receives Wales U21s Call

Thursday, 5th Nov 2020 14:15

Blues keeper Adam Przybek has been named in the Wales U21s squad for their European Championships qualifiers against Moldova and Germany later this month.

The Welsh youngsters, currently bottom of the group, host the Moldovans on Friday 13th November and travel to Germany, who along with Belgium have already secured the two qualification places, four days later.

Przybek, 20, who spent October on loan at Braintree Town, has previously won three U21 caps.





Photo: TWTD