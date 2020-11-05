Dozzell Red Card Appeal Unsuccessful

Thursday, 5th Nov 2020 16:26 Town’s appeal against Andre Dozzell’s red card at Sunderland on Tuesday has failed and the midfielder now faces a three-game ban. The 21-year-old was dismissed by referee Peter Wright in the 72nd minute of the Blues’ 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light for a challenge on former Town skipper Grant Leadbitter. Town boss Paul Lambert was furious about the decision - as well as the award of the penalty which won the Black Cats the game - and vowed to appeal after the match. The Blues supplied video evidence but were unable to convince the FA’s Regulatory Commission that a wrong decision had been made. Dozzell will now miss Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth and the league games against Shrewsbury and Hull City. The former England U20 international is available for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley. Jon Nolan, who was red-carded in the League One game at Lincoln, is available from Saturday having completed his three-match suspension.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Nazemariner added 16:29 - Nov 5

Stop the game, I wanna get off.



Is this what you all wanted? 0

Tractorboy58 added 16:29 - Nov 5

Very unfair..the FA never go against the ref !

0

Wallingford_Boy added 16:30 - Nov 5

As expected. It did look a little wreckless, although impossible to tell exactly from the one angle we saw. He picks up a lot of bookings, something to be looked at.. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 16:34 - Nov 5

Why would they and make them confess that they had made a mistake. Absolute joke! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments