1981 UEFA Cup Final Featured Article on Wikipedia

Friday, 6th Nov 2020 09:45 The 1981 UEFA Cup final, in which the Blues beat AZ 67 Alkmaar to carry off the trophy, is today’s featured article on the home page of Wikipedia. Town defeated the Dutch side 3-0 at home before a 4-2 defeat in Amsterdam to win 5-4 on aggregate. The article can be found here. This season is the 40th anniversary of the Blues’ victory in the final with the current home kit paying tribute, while a touring exhibition was recently announced and other events are planned for the end of the season.

Photo: Action Images



Fatboy added 09:59 - Nov 6

"Ipswich won the final 5–4 on aggregate to win their first and, as of 2020, only European trophy." Written by an optimist! 0

Icantbelieveyousaidt added 10:53 - Nov 6

Who are the only club ever to have beaten ITFC at home in a European Club competition? 0

