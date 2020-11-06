Jackett: Difficult Decision to Release Hawkins

Friday, 6th Nov 2020 16:13 Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has admitted it was a difficult decision to release striker Oli Hawkins, who subsequently joined the Blues on a free transfer. Hawkins could face his former club for the first time at Portman Road in Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie. The 6ft 5in tall frontman joined Pompey from Dagenham and Redbridge in August 2017 and went on to score 18 goals in 71 starts and 25 sub appearances before being released in July, his final season at Fratton Park having been hampered by injury. “Oli did very well during his time with us after coming out of non-league,” Jackett told the Portsmouth News. “Everyone here has a lot of time for Oli and we wish him all the best. We couldn't keep everybody and we had some other forwards. “Difficult decisions had to be made but he will be of very good use and a very good player for Ipswich for sure. “Sometimes you need some spaces in your squad as well. We felt that we needed to perhaps evolve slightly but it was a difficult decision to release him. “To release someone that had done so well for us, it was a hard one. Oli had some choices over the summer definitely and has gone to a good club who've made a good start to the season.” Since joining Town, Hawkins has scored once in seven starts and four sub appearances.

Photo: Matchday Images



