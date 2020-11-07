Raggett Admits Winner Shouldn't Have Counted

Saturday, 7th Nov 2020 20:57 Sean Raggett admitted that his winning goal shouldn’t have counted as he was offside following Portsmouth’s 3-2 after-extra-time FA Cup first-round victory over the Blues, while Pompey manager Kenny Jackett said he hadn’t watched the incident back. Replays showed that former Norwich defender Raggett was clearly offside when he applied the final touch in the 111th minute to see his side through to round two. “It was pure instinct to hit it and as soon as I did I thought I maybe shouldn’t have done that,” he told the Portsmouth News. “Luckily the goal was given, though, and maybe you do need that luck sometimes but I felt we deserved to win the game.” Jackett felt it was an entertaining tie and that if his team did get the run of the green then it was about time given some of the decisions they’ve been on the wrong end of this season. “It was a great game. Both sides clearly went for it and it was two very good teams,” he said. “It's just a shame the crowd couldn't be there to see what was a fantastic cup tie. “I thought that we had the better of it in the first half. In the second half, Ipswich came into it and then we had some very good chances in extra-time. “With them at home, it was going end to end but it was a terrific game and our players showed a very good attitude. It's just a shame the crowd weren't there to see it. “I haven't seen the goal again. If it was offside, we have had plenty of decisions – particularly at Fratton Park this season – go against us that we would have got. “We've lost three games at Fratton Park already and last season were unbeaten.The crowd play a big part and if decisions go our way sometimes, we have to take them.”

Photo: Matchday Images



dukey44 added 21:05 - Nov 7

Don't matter now 0

Suffolkboy added 21:07 - Nov 7

Too late now ,but full marks for honesty !

Pity the Officials can’t match the integrity : something’s wrong !!

COYB 0

patrickswell added 21:35 - Nov 7

It takes the mickey -everyone after the event saying they were lucky/wrong. Lambert ought to make a formal complaint so that the refs/Lino’s get downgraded for a month. 0

