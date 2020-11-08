Town Confirm Charlton Fixture Move

Sunday, 8th Nov 2020 14:28 Town have confirmed that the home game with Charlton will now take place on Saturday 28th November (KO 3pm) with both the Blues and the Addicks having been knocked out of the FA Cup yesterday. The match was initially set to be played in the international break last month but was postponed as the South Londoners received three international calls. The game had been pencilled in for Tuesday 22nd December but with the Blues losing to Portsmouth and the Addicks 1-0 at home to Plymouth the fixture has been moved to what otherwise would have been a free weekend for both clubs.

Photo: Matchday Images



