Ipswich Town 2-3 Portsmouth - Highlights

Sunday, 8th Nov 2020 14:51 Highlights of Saturday's 3-2 after-extra-time defeat to Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round at Portman Road.

patrickswell added 15:07 - Nov 8

My God, the officials had a shocker. If roles we reversed, we’d have been down to 10 men and had 2 penalties given against us. 1

Cloddyseedbed added 16:00 - Nov 8

Just watched the highlights. Definite penalty, Hawkins pulled down. Tackle against McGuiness should be straight red, their last goal offside. Well done officials.......unbelievable performance. 0

Fatboy added 16:09 - Nov 8

Shocking from the officials - again! As the two-footed challenge on McGuinness was missed at the time, presumably there will be a retrospective ban for the player, but that does little to help us.



Aside from that, can anyone explain what Sears was doing for the first goal? Was he supposed to be at the end of the wall? 0

