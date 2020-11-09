Cornell: I'm Ready to Fight For the Shirt

Monday, 9th Nov 2020 10:00 Second-choice Town keeper David Cornell is set to keep his place for tomorrow’s Papa John’s Trophy clash at Crawley but knows he is likely to be back on the bench for the next League One fixture at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday week. Barring injury to number one Tomas Holy, who has been ever-present in the league this season, Cornell accepts he will have to bide his time if he is going to replace the man from the Czech Republic. Cornell, 29, who arrived on a free transfer after leaving Northampton following their promotion from League Two, featured in Town’s controversial 3-2 FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday when match winner Sean Raggett was clearly offside as he forced the ball over the line nine minutes from the end of extra time to clinch his side’s place in the second round. With Town also out of the Carabao Cup, the Papa John’s Trophy is currently the only competition in which he is going to have a taste of first-team action – unless, of course, Holy’s form was to dip and manager Paul Lambert felt it was time to make a change. Swansea-born Cornell said: “It was frustrating on Saturday, to be honest, because I don’t understand how the referee couldn’t really see it. “Whether there was someone in his way, I don’t know. We did our best to try to convince him to change his mind but he was having none of it. “We really wanted a run in the FA Cup and me especially. We want to win every game, whatever competition it is, and after being 2-0 down after 13 minutes we did really well to fight back and take it to extra time. “At that stage I thought there was only going to be one winner. Even though they had their chances I thought we dominated the game and played well, but obviously the way it ended was disappointing. “It’s all about momentum and winning games helps everybody, so obviously it was disappointing to lose on Saturday. But now, I suppose, the sole focus is on the league and winning promotion.” Cornell agreed it can be difficult being asked to play now and again, rather than on a regular basis, and added: “It’s not easy, to be honest with you. “I think my last game before the weekend was against Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy, so it had been a while and there was a little bit of rust there. But I still enjoyed pulling the shirt on and giving everything. “It would be nice to play in a settled team, of course it would, but I’m not going to complain if I’m getting minutes because that’s great. “It’s the same everywhere, a battle to be the number one, and that’s what the gaffer told me when I talked to him before signing. “I was ready to fight for the shirt and I still am. I’m biding my time, working hard and, fingers crossed, I will get an opportunity soon. “Basically, it’s down to Tomas to keep his levels and for me to keep pushing him and working hard. Fingers crossed, my performances in the cups can help change the gaffer’s mind and put me in. “We are competitive in training but we get on well too, which obviously helps. We have a nice relationship – we both work hard and while he wants to keep the shirt I want to get it from him – so it’s healthy competition. “He’s good and he’s very different to anyone I’ve come across before because of his size. But he uses it to his full advantage, which is key when you’re 6ft 9ins tall! He’s impressed me but, fingers crossed, I’ve impressed him as well.” Asked if he would need a run of games should he be called up to start in League One, the Welshman replied: “That’s the life of a goalkeeper really. It is difficult coming in for one or two games here or there and you ideally need a run to get used to it and start building relationships with the back four, as well as the rest of the team. When the opportunity does come hopefully it will be a long run in the team.”

unknown100 added 10:18 - Nov 9

Not going to happen, makes a mistake every game I’ve seen him, good shot stopper, plus holy has been good this season 0

MickMillsTash added 10:21 - Nov 9

For the first goal -

Was Freddie Sears told to be a yard away from the wall ?

What was he doing? 0

Suffolkboy added 10:29 - Nov 9

The wall set up was very difficult to understand ( on TV ) but one assumes the keeper is in charge and ought o be directing so that he is better able to calculate the risk elements , and have them suitably covered .

This didn’t appear to happen ,for whatever reason : was it down to communication ?

Our man sounds very grounded , intent on the task and clear in his thought processes ,so time on the pitch is a key element .

COYB 0

