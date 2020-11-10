Blues and Luton Linked With Concord Rangers Striker

Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 11:36 Town are reported to have joined Luton in showing interest in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola. The 19-year-old is trained with the Hatters in September and played in a friendly for their U21s, while the Blues are are said to have watched him extensively and are interested in inviting him for a trial. "They are both very good clubs, two different levels - one of them plays in League One, one of them plays in the Championship," Babalola said when asked about the reported interest by allnigeriasoccer.com. "It would be nice to play in the Championship, get good number of appearances but sometimes it is not all about the level. "If you play at a team where you can express yourself and you can gain a lot of experience especially at a young age it's very good for you as well." Babalola, an Arsenal supporter growing up, outlined his qualities as a player: "As a striker my attributes and strengths, I'd say I am very strong, I am fast, I am technically good. "Most people don't expect it when they see a 6ft 4in player but I am very good on the ball, I am mobile and I get goals, it's one part of my game, I love scoring. "I score a lot of goals with my feet, I am always in the right place at the right time, I'd love to score more goals with my head but it doesn't really matter as long as I get the goals.” Babalola has played down the right-hand side for National League South side Concord, who he joined in February of this year signing a joint registration with Brentwood Town. As a youngster he was with Woodford Town, for whom he scored 28 times in two seasons, and Romford.

Photo: Matchday Images



SouperJim added 11:43 - Nov 10

Potential to be out-muscled by Luton Town, who sit a division above us, in the race to sign a non-league striker?



Peak banter era. 2

itfcjoe added 11:44 - Nov 10

Doesn't sound as though he lacks confidence!

1

ArnieM added 11:47 - Nov 10

lol was just thinking the same thing itfcjoe . Good on him . Nothing wrong with a bit of self belief. He just needs to back it up on the pitch. 0

Suffolkboy added 11:50 - Nov 10

Telling us all about the things real strikers live for and hunger after - scoring goals ,and unashamedly committed .

Is this all rumour mongering to create journalistic interest , or has someone got him ‘interview ‘ spots .

Whichever ,he sounds worth a trial ,if that’s a possibility .

COYB 0

HighgateBlue added 11:56 - Nov 10

Soccerbase says two goals from zero league appearances- sign him up!!! 0

norfolkbluey added 12:26 - Nov 10

Championship or League one mmmm what should I do? No Brainer, shame for us but you never know he would probably get far more games playing for us than at Luton. We do lack forwards who can score or maybe its down to the coaching!? How is it that when we sign prolific scorers the goals dry up. Been wondering about this for some time now. I'm trying not to be pessimistic but its staring us in the face. We just need to have more guile and support up front. This guy has the height which can be very useful and would sit well with Olli. Can you remember Wymark and Mariner Marshall ?! Dream days. 0

