Blues and Luton Linked With Concord Rangers Striker
Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 11:36
Town are reported to have joined Luton in showing interest in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola.
The 19-year-old is trained with the Hatters in September and played in a friendly for their U21s, while the Blues are are said to have watched him extensively and are interested in inviting him for a trial.
"They are both very good clubs, two different levels - one of them plays in League One, one of them plays in the Championship," Babalola said when asked about the reported interest by allnigeriasoccer.com.
"It would be nice to play in the Championship, get good number of appearances but sometimes it is not all about the level.
"If you play at a team where you can express yourself and you can gain a lot of experience especially at a young age it's very good for you as well."
Babalola, an Arsenal supporter growing up, outlined his qualities as a player: "As a striker my attributes and strengths, I'd say I am very strong, I am fast, I am technically good.
"Most people don't expect it when they see a 6ft 4in player but I am very good on the ball, I am mobile and I get goals, it's one part of my game, I love scoring.
"I score a lot of goals with my feet, I am always in the right place at the right time, I'd love to score more goals with my head but it doesn't really matter as long as I get the goals.”
Babalola has played down the right-hand side for National League South side Concord, who he joined in February of this year signing a joint registration with Brentwood Town.
As a youngster he was with Woodford Town, for whom he scored 28 times in two seasons, and Romford.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]