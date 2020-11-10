Hughes on Target as U23s Draw With Sky Blues

Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 17:28 Tommy Hughes netted a 66th minute equaliser in his first appearance this season as the Blues’ U23s drew 1-1 with Coventry City at Playford Road this afternoon. The Sky Blues went ahead via Wesley Jobello in the 20th minute against what was largely a very young Town side featuring a number of trialists and former defender Chris Casement. Hughes, who has been sidelined since pre-season, came off the bench to score the leveller when his cross from the right found its way over Coventry keeper Tom Billson and into the net. Good to finally get myself back out on the pitch 💪🏻⚽️ https://t.co/HlduEvgrSa — Tom Hughes (@Hughesie66) November 10, 2020 The draw and Millwall’s 1-0 home victory over Crewe sees the side coached by Kieron Dyer drop to third in Professional Development League Two South with their next fixture away against the current leaders Bristol City on Tuesday 24th November. U23s: White, Casement, Clements, Trialist, Kabongolo, Trialist, Humphreys, Alexander, Oppong, Trialist, K Brown. Subs: Ridd, Cutbush, Trialist, Hughes.

Photo: Matchday Images



