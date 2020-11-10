Crowe and Andoh Full Debutants at Crawley
Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 18:21
Dylan Crowe (pictured) and Levi Andoh make their Town debuts and Tommy Smith, Allan Viral, Zanda Siziba and Ross Crane their full Blues bows in this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley.
David Cornell, the most senior player, skippers from between the sticks with former England U16, U17 and U18 international Crowe at right-back, Smith, 18, at left-back and Andoh and Corrie Ndaba the centre-halves.
In midfield, Liam Gibbs, 17, is joined by Viral, 18, and 17-year-old Siziba, while Tyreece Simpson, 18, plays down the centre of the attack with Keanan Bennetts on the right and Crane on the left.
Among the six subs is forward Jack Manly, aged 16 years and 22 days. If he makes it on to the field the East Bergholt High School pupil will become Town’s second-youngster ever player.
Crawley change all 11 of their players following their 6-5 FA Cup win at Torquay on Sunday and name only four substitutes.
Crawley: Nelson, McNerney, Adebowale, Sesay, Ferguson, Allarakhia, Khaleel, Ashford, Galach, German. Subs: Tsaroulla, Kowalczyk, Burnett, Al-Hussaini.
Town: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Ndaba, Smith, Viral, Gibbs, Siziba, Bennetts, Simpson, Crane. Subs: Holy, Armin, Healy, Chirewa, Manly, Z Brown.
Photo: TWTD
