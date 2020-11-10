Crowe and Andoh Full Debutants at Crawley

Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 18:21 Dylan Crowe (pictured) and Levi Andoh make their Town debuts and Tommy Smith, Allan Viral, Zanda Siziba and Ross Crane their full Blues bows in this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Crawley. David Cornell, the most senior player, skippers from between the sticks with former England U16, U17 and U18 international Crowe at right-back, Smith, 18, at left-back and Andoh and Corrie Ndaba the centre-halves. In midfield, Liam Gibbs, 17, is joined by Viral, 18, and 17-year-old Siziba, while Tyreece Simpson, 18, plays down the centre of the attack with Keanan Bennetts on the right and Crane on the left. Among the six subs is forward Jack Manly, aged 16 years and 22 days. If he makes it on to the field the East Bergholt High School pupil will become Town’s second-youngster ever player. Crawley change all 11 of their players following their 6-5 FA Cup win at Torquay on Sunday and name only four substitutes. Crawley: Nelson, McNerney, Adebowale, Sesay, Ferguson, Allarakhia, Khaleel, Ashford, Galach, German. Subs: Tsaroulla, Kowalczyk, Burnett, Al-Hussaini. Town: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Ndaba, Smith, Viral, Gibbs, Siziba, Bennetts, Simpson, Crane. Subs: Holy, Armin, Healy, Chirewa, Manly, Z Brown.

Photo: TWTD



ghostofescobar added 18:33 - Nov 10

Surely our youngest average aged first team? Good luck lads. 0

budgieplucker added 18:37 - Nov 10

Hmmm....I really enjoyed the youngsters performance against Gillingham, but I somehow think this is a stretch too far, there are players from the Gillingham match that deserve a second chance like Baggott and McGavin, I get it that it’s nice to get more first debutants but giving our better young players more match time seems to me a better use of this competition and throwing an old head or two of experience in like Wilson and Donacien gives us a better chance of progressing and getting more game time for our better youngsters. 0

