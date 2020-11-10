Crawley Town 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time
Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 19:57
Brian Galach’s 17th-minute goal has given Crawley Town a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at the Broadfield Stadium.
Town boss Paul Lambert named the expected very young side with Dylan Crowe and Levi Andoh making their Town debuts and Tommy Smith, Allan Viral, Zanda Siziba and Ross Crane their full Blues bows.
David Cornell, the most senior player in the side, skippered from between the sticks with former England U16, U17 and U18 international Crowe, 19, at right-back, Smith, 18, at left-back and Andoh and Corrie Ndaba, both 20, the centre-halves.
In midfield, Liam Gibbs, 17, was joined by Viral, 18, and 17-year-old Siziba, while Tyreece Simpson, 18, played down the centre of the attack with on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach wideman Keanan Bennetts on the left and Crane, signed from Bury Town in the summer, on the right.
Among the six subs was forward Jack Manly, aged 16 years and 22 days. If he makes it onto the field the East Bergholt High School pupil will become Town’s second-youngster ever player.
Crawley changed all 11 of their players following their 6-5 FA Cup win at Torquay on Sunday and named only four substitutes but still more senior than the Blues’ team.
The home side struck the first shot of the game in the sixth minute, Ricardo German turning away from Ndaba, who had a good hold of his shirt, and taking the ball towards the edge of the box before scuffing his effort wide.
Crawley, who had had the better of the opening minutes, took the lead in the 17th minute through Galach. Sam Ashford whipped in a cross from the left and the striker headed into the ground and then the roof of the net from six yards.
The Town youngsters were trying to play their football but all too often a perhaps sometimes overambitious pass would go astray or would be cut out by a Crawley boot when getting into the final third.
The Red Devils might have done better in the 26th minute when Tarryn Allarakhia overhit a threaded pass straight to Cornell.
Chances continued to be a rare occurrence at both ends with Town maintaining their passing football but without being able to create an opportunity.
On 42 Crane brought the ball in from the right and fed Viral who had broken into the area but the French midfielder’s attempted turn sent the ball through to home keeper Stuart Nelson.
That was the nearest the Blues got to threatening a leveller before the half-time whistle was blown by referee Sam Purkiss.
Town had passed the ball around tidily at the back but had been unable to create anything of note against their more senior opponents.
Equally, Crawley had carved out few chances of their own with the goal the game’s one outstanding opportunity.
With Arsenal U21s having beaten Gillingham 4-2 on penalties in the evening’s other game following a 1-1 draw, the Blues need a point to qualify for the next round.
The Gunners youngsters have won the group with Crawley out regardless of what happens in the second half.
Crawley: Nelson, McNerney, Adebowale, Sesay, Ferguson, Allarakhia, Khaleel, Ashford, Galach, German. Subs: Tsaroulla, Kowalczyk, Burnett, Al-Hussaini.
Town: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Ndaba, Smith, Viral, Gibbs, Siziba, Bennetts, Simpson, Crane. Subs: Holy, Armin, Healy, Chirewa, Manly, Z Brown. Sam Purkiss (London).
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]