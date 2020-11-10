Crawley Town 2-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 20:58 A goal in each half from Brian Galach saw Crawley to a 2-0 victory over a very young Blues side at the Broadfield Stadium and ended Town’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign at the group stage. Galach headed the opener in the 17th minute and added the second on 55 to win the tie for the Reds and drop the Blues to the bottom of Group B. Town boss Paul Lambert named the expected youthful team with Dylan Crowe and Levi Andoh making their Town debuts and Tommy Smith, Allan Viral, Zanda Siziba and Ross Crane their full Blues bows. David Cornell, the most senior player in the side, skippered from between the sticks with former England U16, U17 and U18 international Crowe, 19, at right-back, Smith, 18, at left-back and Andoh and Corrie Ndaba, both 20, the centre-halves. In midfield, Liam Gibbs, 17, was joined by Viral, 18, and 17-year-old Siziba, while Tyreece Simpson, 18, played down the centre of the attack with on-loan Borussia Mönchengladbach wideman Keanan Bennetts on the left and Crane, signed from Bury Town in the summer, on the right. Among the six subs was East Bergholt High School pupil Jack Manly, a forward aged 16 years and 22 days. As was the case in the previous game against Gillingham, the Blues face a £5,000 fine for contravening the competition’s selection rules. Crawley changed all 11 of their players following their 6-5 FA Cup win at Torquay on Sunday and named only four substitutes but still more senior than the Blues’ team. The home side struck the first shot of the game in the sixth minute, Ricardo German turning away from Ndaba, who had a good hold of his shirt, and taking the ball towards the edge of the box before scuffing his effort wide. Crawley, who had had the better of the opening minutes, took the lead in the 17th minute through Galach. Sam Ashford whipped in a cross from the left and the diminutive striker headed into the ground and then the roof of the net from six yards. The Town youngsters were trying to play their football but all too often a perhaps sometimes overambitious pass would go astray or would be cut out by a Crawley boot when getting into the final third. The Red Devils might have done better in the 26th minute when Tarryn Allarakhia overhit a threaded pass straight to Cornell. Chances continued to be a rare occurrence at both ends with Town maintaining their passing football but without being able to create an opportunity.

On 42 Crane brought the ball in from the right and fed Viral who had broken into the area but the French midfielder’s attempted turn sent the ball through to home keeper Stuart Nelson. That was the nearest the Blues got to threatening a leveller before the half-time whistle was blown by referee Sam Purkiss. Town had passed the ball around tidily at the back but had been unable to create anything of note against their more senior opponents. Equally, Crawley had carved out few chances of their own with the goal the game’s one outstanding opportunity. With Arsenal U21s having beaten Gillingham 4-2 on penalties in the evening’s other game following a 1-1 draw, the Blues need a point to qualify for the next round. The Gunners youngsters have won the group with Crawley out regardless of what happens in the second half. Crawley swapped German for Zaid Al-Hussaini ahead of the second half, then three minutes after restart Crane cut in fron the right and hit a shot which deflected well wide. A minute later Bennetts, who had been quiet in the first half, dribbled in from the left and won a corner. Town, who won a third corner of the half moments later, were starting the half looking more incisive. However, on 52 Crawley broke quickly and Nathan Ferguson shot well over. And three minutes later it was 2-0 with Galach again the scorer. The Polish frontman was sent away into the area on the left by Ferguson and hit a well-struck shot across Cornell and into the corner of the net. Crawley switched Allarakhia for debutant Nicholas Tsaroulla as Town prepared for the restart with qualification for the next stage of the competition now looking a big ask for the young Blues. Six minutes later they swapped Ferguson, who had picked up a knock, for Henry Burnett, who was also making his debut. The Reds were full of confidence having extended their lead and in the 65th minute sub Tsaroulla cut in from the left and hit a shot which deflected over the bar. Town introduced two more debutants in the 68th minute with Zak Brown replacing Crane, while Manly at 16 years and 22 days became the club’s second youngest player, after Connor Wickham, for Viral. Crawley continued to have chances. Tsaroulla cut inside and found David Sesay whose attempt was blocked with the ball subsequently deflecting behind. Sub Brown hit Town’s first shot on goal from the edge of the box in the 75th minute from a Bennetts cross from the left but failed to cause Nelson any problems. Three minutes later, Ashford shot wide at the other end. Town claimed a penalty in the 77th minute when a Bennetts cross struck Manny Adebowale’s arm but referee Purkiss waved away the appeals. Town have seen less convincing shouts go against them in recent weeks. Six minutes later, Brown shot just wide and as the ball passed the post Bennetts and Rafiq Khaleel squared up off the ball and both were yellow-carded. Khaleel will count himself lucky not to have picked up a second booking moments later when he jumped into the back of Siziba with the ball bouncing, catching him with his studs for the second time. Referee Purkiss let him off with a talking to. Siziba won’t have been too disappointed to see Khaleel depart moments later having suffered an injury, leaving Crawley with 10 men for injury time in which neither side threatened to add to the goals. The young Blues never looked like being able to find a way through Crawley, who looked comfortable throughout, although again will feel a refereeing decision went against them when they weren't awarded a penalty in the second half. At the same time, the game was never in any danger of being turned into a one-sided contest with the Town youngsters seeing plenty of the ball and making a bright start to the second half. The second goal all but killed the game, however, the youngsters never gave up the fight and will benefit from the experience. Crawley: Nelson, McNerney, Adebowale, Sesay, Ferguson (Burnett 62), Allarakhia (Tsaroulla 56), Khaleel, Ashford, Galach, German (Al-Hussaini 46). Unused: Kowalczyk. Town: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Ndaba, Smith, Viral (Manly 68), Gibbs, Siziba, Bennetts, Simpson, Crane (Brown 68). Unused: Holy, Armin, Healy, Chirewa. Sam Purkiss (London).

Photo: Pagepix



itfchorry added 21:01 - Nov 10

Out of the League Cup

Out of the FA Cup

Out of The EFL Trophy



This once proud Club is disappearing in front of us. 6

cooper4england added 21:01 - Nov 10

Gutted. We've blown the chance to get the holy grail of four trophies. The league, FA cup, Uefa cup and, to crown it all, the Papa John's trophy...









Thank God we're out!! 1

beornioblue added 21:02 - Nov 10

Anyone else feel like it’s groundhog f%#king day ... 6

Reuserscurtains added 21:02 - Nov 10

I was at Wembley for the final of this between Portsmouth and Sunderland. I remember thinking, well one of the only positives of league 1 would be the potential a similar day with my Ipswich. Reality - we finish bottom of the group, saving our senior players for the international break. Come on, we are starved of any fun. Why not at least try in this? 5

Sindre94 added 21:03 - Nov 10

This was a pointless competition. Move on now. 2

runaround added 21:05 - Nov 10

Shame to go out but this trophy is a long way down the list of priorities. For those kids who made their debuts tonight that will last with them forever and hopefully spur them on to have good careers.

12 day break now before the league returns with 35 matches left to try to gain promotion. 1

Cloddyseedbed added 21:07 - Nov 10

I'm 60 with a bad knee and back and could of played in goal for Crawley tonight and kept a clean sheet. Sorry but the utter contempt by Lambert for any cup game shows his disrespect for the name of ITFC and its supporters. We have the largest squad in the league and we can't field a stronger team than that to go and want to win the game and progress. I wouldn't mind if we get promoted but we won't and players will return to league action rusty and not up to speed as of last season. In fact this is just a rerun of last season as far as I am concerned. I paid £10 to watch that tonight and was bored stiff. As for Bennetts I can see why Lambert doesn't give him much game time in the league. He can't be arsed. 4

Help added 21:08 - Nov 10

So ME and PL we now have only 1 goal left the all important League 1 promotion. So with over half the season left and no distractions, I assume that if the club does not get promotion either automatically or via the playoffs, then you will both fall on your swords and put this club out of the misery of another season in league 1 with failed ambition and ability. From here on in there will be no hiding from the fans, the results, or even the task in hand that you both have made quire clear is the all important and only important goal for this club this year. No excuses from now to the end of the season. 4

northernblues added 21:09 - Nov 10

It's only a cup some say, so we field weak teams in every cup competition like we've been concentrating on the league! When was the last time our league form was something to be proud of! 3

BrandestonBlue added 21:09 - Nov 10

Good experience for the kids and none of them let us down / some fans question the value of the academy if the youngsters are never given the opportunity and then complain when they are ! 4

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 21:10 - Nov 10

Obviously not great that we've been knocked out but it's not the same as exiting the FA cup/League Cup etc.



2

BromleyBloo added 21:12 - Nov 10

Good to see the kids - a lot of them did well and looked comfortable on the ball. Better than some first teamers dare I say, but I can’t be bothered to say anything more. I see what we are trying to do and there is potential there for it to work and be much better than last season while setting a long-term plan for going forward, but we need to introduce some basics of the game, like “go forward” and “put the ball in the box”. Out of all cups now so just the league/promotion to focus all our efforts on and, while still a believer in what Lambert is trying to do, no excuses now left!!! Oh and Bennetts looks arrogant and flattering to deceive on a stage when he should have starred......... 1

Beattiesballbag added 21:13 - Nov 10

Never seen any Ipswich team of any age group so inept at getting the ball forward as the present town teams ( all age groups) Obviously due to the style & instructions that PL wants everyone to play, if he remains at Portman Road he will only take the club in one direction, & thats not up, MM was taking us no where & we have lost the throw of the dice again......Ramsey, McGarry, Robson, Lyall, Burley, we have been blessed before, we must be due another successfull appointment soon surely ? 2

Umros added 21:18 - Nov 10

Sorry, but even with acknowledging of how crap competition is, to finish bottom of that pile of 4 is a sad reflection of the state of this once great club. No pride, no passion, no soul and arrogantly taking a fine is a poor reflection on our name. So what excuse will be offered if promotion is now not achieved with a clear pathway with no cup interruptions I wonder? 5

suffolkpunchdrunk added 21:19 - Nov 10

No excuses or distractions now, time to 'concentrate on the league' (again!) 1

Cloddyseedbed added 21:22 - Nov 10

No promotion this year Lambert and your out. Non attacking football and no creating chances, don't you think the fans deserve to be entertained? This game should have been used to get an attacking formation going and an understanding. I don't want to watch a game played in our half or attacks braking down on the halfway line. 4

ThaiBlue added 21:25 - Nov 10

Run out for the young guns not to bothered about this cup league is 100% priority now no other distractions so no exuses mr lambert. 0

Skip73 added 21:29 - Nov 10

5 defeats in 7 games after a strong start, momentum completely gone again. What happened to the "we've learnt from last season bollox?" Oh yeah thats exactly what it was, bollox. 6

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:29 - Nov 10

Itfchorry not sure why you got a down mark from anyone but maybe it’s the ones on here who don’t want to admit where we are and who’s bought us down here!

I’m not bothered by tonight it’s a nothing trophy but wins breed confidence I’m more bothered by saturdays result and the fact we still can’t beat a top 8 side but there will be people on here who still think the sun shines out Evans ars@ no matter how far low he takes us 1

herfie added 21:30 - Nov 10

In the wider scheme of things - priority is promotion - does tonight’s defeat matter?



Answer: yes, of course it does. It flags up to me that managing this club is beyond PL and his coaching staff’s abilities. His failure to see or accept that we don’t have the necessary quality to execute his style of play will ultimately condemn us to a lengthy spell at this level.



I suppose that sounds defeatist and overly pessimistic. But I can draw no other conclusion from what appears before our eyes. There’s a fatal flaw running through the club. 4

Marv added 21:32 - Nov 10

We've got a tough run of games from now up to Christmas. 5 games out of 8 against top 8 teams. We need to be at full strength given our form against promotion rivals so it's not worth risking injuries in this competition. -1

Drifter3012 added 21:34 - Nov 10

Didn't watch the match but even if this competition is regarded as pointless by the club & fans, the fact that the result is Crawley (yes Crawley) 2 ITFC 0 is a sad reflection of where we are. 0

planetblue_2011 added 21:34 - Nov 10

Missed the first half but thought we played ok second half. As we had such a young side playing thought we done ok!! Problem is you need to shoot on target to score goals without that you won’t win & that is what happened tonight. We will soon be called shot shy town, the first team are the same. Should of had a pen, so that’s 3 games now we have had a 💩 decision go against us.

Concentrate on the league then!!! 0

OldClactonBlue added 21:34 - Nov 10

Disgraceful 2

Pencilpete added 21:35 - Nov 10

I bet everyone b1tching about going out of this completely pointless trophy which is embarrassing for a club like us to even be in to be begin with, wont be so worried if a clear run at the league ends with promotion 1

