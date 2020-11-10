Dobra With Albania U21s

Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 21:06

Blues forward Armando Dobra is with the Albanian U21s squad ahead of their European Championships qualifiers against Kosovo and England

The Albanian youngsters face the Kosovans in Pristina on November 13th and England at Molineux on November 17th.

Dobra, speaking to the Albanian media, dismissed suggestions that the Kosovo game was an easy match for his side.

“No, they will play hard, we will play hard,” he said. “We will go to win against England and Kosovo.

“We have a good group, we have chances. The coach has told us what to do, how to play and we are going to win both games.

“We are a harmonious group. We want to win both matches, maybe we have a chance to qualify if we win both matches. Let's see how we get on. Both with Kosovo and England are tough matches.”





Photo: Matchday Images