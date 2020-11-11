Edwards Nominated For Player of the Month

Wednesday, 11th Nov 2020 09:30

Town winger Gwion Edwards has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for his performances during October.

Edwards, 27, scored three times during October, including two in the 4-1 win at Blackpool, and also recorded two assists.

The Welshman is up against Ben Amos from Charlton, Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele and Marcus Harness of Portsmouth for the gong which is selected by a panel and announced on Friday.

The last Town player to win a Player of the Month award was Daryl Murphy in the Championship in November 2015.





Photo: Matchday Images