Town-Pompey FA Cup Tie BBC's Most-Watched
Wednesday, 11th Nov 2020 17:39

Town’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth at Portman Road on Saturday was the BBC’s most-watched stream over the weekend.

The broadcaster showed 12 FA Cup ties on iPlayer over the course of the weekend with the Town-Portsmouth clash attracting 264,565 viewers, according to BBC Solent.

Bradford City’s 7-0 win at Tonbridge Angels was the second most-watched tie with 151,422 tuning in.

As a result of their controversial victory over the Blues, Pompey drew King’s Lynn - who are managed by Paul Lambert’s Norwich and Aston Villa assistant Ian Culverhouse - at Fratton Park in the second round.

As previously reported, Town's viewing figures on iFollow have been the highest in League One this season.


