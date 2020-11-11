Academy Youngster Alexander Recognised By LFE

Wednesday, 11th Nov 2020 18:29 Academy midfielder Fraser Alexander has been recognised by League Football Education. LFE recognise U18s players for their outstanding efforts on and off the pitch in 'The 11' which they name monthly. Regarding Alexander they said: “Fraser has set a fine example to his peers, having excelled on and off the pitch during his apprenticeship so far. “The 17-year-old was voted by his team-mates to be the captain of the U18s side, while he has already completed the BTEC Extended Diploma to an incredibly high standard.” Town's U18s Coach Adem Atay told LFE: “Fraser has been with the academy from the age of eight-years-old, and over the many review meetings held with him and his parents, I have continuously commended his work ethic, professionalism and dedication. “He always stays grounded and never veers away from his focus of trying to improve himself each day. He is a truly excellent role model and is an influential part of the U18s’ leadership group.” Sian Skevington, academy DSO and interim head of education, added: “Fraser has been an exceptional learner throughout his education programme and continually applied himself to all tasks. “He has completed the BTEC Extended Diploma at a D*D*D* final grade profile, working consistently over lockdown to achieve this. “Alongside this, he has been studying for an A-Level in mathematics and has made excellent progress with this course too. His tutors describe him as ‘driven, hardworking and inquisitive with a thirst for knowledge’.” League Football Education has recognised 11 academy footballers for their outstanding efforts on and off the pitch.



Photo: TWTD



