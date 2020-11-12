Town Away Experience Wins Award

Thursday, 12th Nov 2020 11:05 The Blues have been announced as the League One winners of the EFL’s Away Fan Experience award for 2019/20. The EFL assesses away days, giving clubs a scored based on various criteria including planning and travel to games, arrival at the stadium, concourse facilities, seating and staff engagement. Town received praise for the detailed away day guides published on the official website and provided to opposition clubs by supporter liaison officer Liz Edwards. The Junior Announcer initiative in which youngsters from Town and the away club read out the teams over the PA was also highlighted as best practice. Town were assessed at the Shrewsbury game in August 2019 and were awarded a score of 9/10. Middlesbrough won the Championship gong and Mansfield Town the League Two award.



Photo: Action Images



1



TractorWood added 11:12 - Nov 12

Buzzing for Mansfield soon ;) -2

hoppy added 11:14 - Nov 12

Did we also get credit for the ability to often put a smile on the away fans faces when they get to take 3 points away with them? 3

PackwoodBlue added 11:24 - Nov 12

Well done all at the club. I actually think it's something to be proud of and I'm sure a lot of work goes into this. 4

Suffolkboy added 11:52 - Nov 12

Heartily endorse P/ blue ; congratulations to all at ITFC , such awards are a testimony to the outlook and developing culture of our Club ,of which we should be proud !

COYB 0

