Lambert Fined for Lincoln Comments

Thursday, 12th Nov 2020 11:17

Town boss Paul Lambert has been fined £1,750 having admitted an FA charge relating to his post-match media comments aimed towards referee Kevin Johnson at Lincoln City on Saturday 24th October.

Lambert’s comments were judged to be constitute improper conduct in that they were personally offensive and brought the game into disrepute, a breach of FA rule E3.

Lambert attended a ‘virtual’ personal hearing where he apologised for his comments regarding referee Johnson’s award of a controversial penalty to the Imps which won them the game.

“I’ve sent my apologises to the referee for any offence my comments may have caused,” Lambert told the club site.

“They were said in the heat of the moment after a game where I felt we lost because of the ‘wrong’ decision to award a penalty to Lincoln.

“My comments were aimed at his judgment calls during the game and not his integrity as a referee.”

Last week Town and Lincoln were both fined for the mass confrontation following Jon Nolan’s red card late in the game at Sincil Bank.





