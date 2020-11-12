Lambert Hopes Break Will Give Players Time to Recover

Thursday, 12th Nov 2020 17:51 Boss Paul Lambert hopes Town’s rare break from match action will give the numerous players carrying injuries time to recover before the Blues face three crucial home games in eight days. This weekend’s scheduled match at Blackpool was played a month ago in the previous international break with Town running out 4-1 victors. With no midweek game scheduled for next week, the Blues don’t have a fixture until Shrewsbury visit on Saturday 21st November with Hull City at Portman Road on the following Tuesday and Charlton on the next Saturday. "We have a lot of knocks with the first-team guys," Lambert told iFollow Ipswich. "We have so many people injured and carrying things. "Hopefully that will give us time to recover. We had 120 minutes at the weekend and a lot of niggly knocks there. "We have three games in that week so we have to make sure everybody is OK for that.” Midfielders Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse (both knee), right-back Kane Vincent-Young (achilles) and striker Aaron Drinan (thigh) are all sidelined, while James Norwood made his return from his hamstring injury against Portsmouth and Tristan Nydam is continuing his rehab from his broken ankle and torn ligaments. Speaking after Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy tie at Crawley, Lambert said only a very few players had trained that day with a number of others suffering with knocks. "We’ve got so many injuries back home," he said. "An unbelievably small group trained this morning."

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 17:59 - Nov 12

And so the Ipswich Town FC injury phenomenon trundles on....... 0

jonwillpott added 18:42 - Nov 12

Arnie M....at least our injury situation is not as bad as Liverpool's....it's happening everywhere not just at our club!!

2

Cloddyseedbed added 18:55 - Nov 12

Ideal opportunity during the break to show them film footage of how successful teams attack, create and score, in the oppositions half. Then go out and practice it. 1

midlandblue54 added 19:23 - Nov 12

Recevied my new home shirt today but a bit concerned that they now come fitted with reversing cameras & reversing bleepers 0

