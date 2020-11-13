Duo Could Add to U21 Caps

Friday, 13th Nov 2020 10:12

Blues pair Armando Dobra and Adam Przybek could add to their U21 caps in European Championships qualifiers later today.

Dobra’s Albania U21s are in action away against Kosovo - for whom he also qualifies to play international football - in Pristina this evening. The 19-year-old will be hoping to win his third cap at U21 level.

The Albanians, who face England at Molineux next Tuesday, are currently third in the group.





Przybek and the Wales U21s, who are currently bottom of their group, host Moldova this evening and travel to Germany, who along with Belgium have already secured qualification, on Tuesday.

Przybek, 20, who spent October on loan at Braintree Town, has previously won three U21 caps.

Loanee Blues central defender Mark McGuinness is currently away with the Republic of Ireland U21s who host Iceland on Sunday then travel to Luxembourg on Wednesday.









Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD