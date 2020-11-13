Wolves Left-Back and Former Manchester United Trainee Among Blues Trialists

Friday, 13th Nov 2020 17:40 Wolves left-back Cyriaque Mayounga, a Central African Republic international, ex-Manchester United academy midfielder Aidan Barlow, Quevin Castro and Needham Market youngster Callum Page were the trialists who played for the Blues’ U23s in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City at Playford Road, TWTD understands. With most of the development squad in action in the Papa John’s Trophy at Crawley on Tuesday, the U23s line-up which faced the Sky Blues earlier in the day featured a number of U18s players, three trialists from the start and one from the bench, as well as former Town defender Chris Casement, 32, who has been coaching at Playford Road having recently signed for Stowmarket. Sub Tommy Hughes scored the Town goal. Left-back or centre-half Mayounga, 20, joined Wolves from Olympique Lyonnais on a two-year deal in the summer of 2019 having come through the youth system at his hometown club without breaking into the first team. In 2017 6ft 2in tall Mayounga, who is also yet to appear for the Wolves first team, became the youngest player ever to make an international appearance for the Central African Republic, aged 17 and one month, when he came on as a late sub in a 3-0 defeat to Algeria. Also in Tuesday's U23s side was Aidan Barlow, a 20-year-old left midfielder previously with Manchester United’s academy. Salford-born Barlow, who was previously a sub in last week's U23s game at Sheffield United, joined United aged six and came through the ranks before being released in the summer. Barlow won England caps at U17 and U18 levels and spent a spell on loan on Norway in Tromsø in late 2019. While he never broke into the first team at Old Trafford, he did join the senior squad for training in late 2018 under Jose Mourinho's management. The third starting trialist was Portuguese-born midfielder Quevin Castro, who was previously on trial with the Blues in the summer of 2019, featuring for the U23s on a number of occasions. Castro (pictured below), who has played locally with the likes of Thetford, Leiston, Bury Town, Mildenhall and Norwich CBS, said last year that Premier League West Ham and Leicester had been keeping tabs on him. On the bench was Needham Market youngster Callum Page. The midfielder, a full-time member of the Marketmen’s academy scheme, signed a senior contract at Bloomfields in February having broken into their first team.

Photo: Matchday Images



