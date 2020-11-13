Duo Unused Subs

Blues duo Armando Dobra and Adam Przybek were unused subs for the Albanian and Welsh U21s as their teams won European Championships games this evening.

Albania beat Kosovo 1-0 in Pristina, while Wales defeated Moldova 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

Dobra has another chance to win his third U21s cap when the Albanian youngsters face England at Molineux on Tuesday.

Przybek will be hoping to make his fourth appearance for the Wales U21s when they take on Germany in Brunswick on Tuesday.

Loanee Blues central defender Mark McGuinness is currently away with the Republic of Ireland U21s who host Iceland on Sunday then travel to Luxembourg on Wednesday.





