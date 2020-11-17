Dobra and Przybek Could Win Caps

Tuesday, 17th Nov 2020 09:56 Town pair Armando Dobra and Adam Przybek could add to their U21s caps later today. Dobra is with Albania’s U21s who face their England counterparts in a European Championships qualifier at Molineux (BT Sport 1, from 7.15pm). The 19-year-old has so far won two caps at U21 level and was an unused sub during Friday’s 1-0 victory over Kosovo in Pristina. England lead the group with Albania third and chasing one of the second-place qualification spots. Keeper Przybek is with the Wales U21s, who are in action against Germany in Brunswick. The 20-year-old, who has previously won three U21 caps, was an unused sub in Friday’s 3-0 home victory over Moldova. Wales are third in their group but with the Germans having already secured qualification to the finals. Blues loanee Mark McGuinness is currently with the Irish U21s and was an unused sub in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Iceland. The Irish youngsters take on Luxembourg away tomorrow afternoon. Meanwhile, Town remain third in League One following last night’s 2-2 draw between Plymouth and Portsmouth at Home Park.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 10:07 - Nov 17

Would be nice if Dobra could really turn it on (if selected) against England. Im one of the minority who think our youngsters are very over rated at Ipswich but would loved to be proved wrong. 1

Nobbysnuts added 13:16 - Nov 17

Who cares? -2

Linkboy13 added 17:35 - Nov 17

Nobbynuts obviously not many people going by the reaction to this story. Call themselves fans. 1

