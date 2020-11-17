Government Plans Could See Fans Return in December

Tuesday, 17th Nov 2020 16:33 The Government is reportedly drawing up plans which could see a limited number of fans return to Premier League and EFL stadia in December. According to the Daily Mail, officials at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport have submitted proposals to the Cabinet Office which, once the current lockdown is lifted, would allow supporters to watch matches from the terraces in areas of the country where coronavirus infections are low. It’s reported that fans in tier one and two areas could attend games subject to certain stipulations. Suffolk was in tier one, although close to tier two, prior to the current lockdown, however, it’s not yet clear which grounds would fall into the lower tiers with a new four-tier system under discussion. The lockdown is currently set to end on December 2nd. Supporters would have to socially distance and the capacity of grounds would be greatly reduced, as was the case for the test events held in August and September with a view to fans returning in October before being put on hold by the Government as Covid-19 rates rose. Town had a test event planned for the Rochdale game at the end of September which was abandoned only days before it was due to take place. While the plans are still to be rubber-stamped, the football authorities are said to be buoyed by the DCMS’s approach. Cash-strapped clubs will similarly welcome the potential return of their fans with open arms.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Saxonblue74 added 16:36 - Nov 17

With a vaccine so close I think this is the wrong decision. Another two or three months and things could look very different.

5

chorltonskylineblue added 16:44 - Nov 17

Admire your optimism Saxonblue74 as to how quickly enough people can be vaccinated. Hope you're right for all our sakes.



I can see this causing issues with clubs that are able to generate income from paying fans (albeit limited numbers) against clubs that aren't. Can guarantee the politicians won't have thought that one through. 6

Suffolkboy added 16:51 - Nov 17

Every respect for views of S/Blue , BUT it’s way gone time for us to find ways to DO things ,rather than reasons not . As to a vaccine becoming available , then the news is good but there’s a considerable way yet to go ,and much yet to be tested and determined before action can commence !

The prospect of even a limited return to football grounds is very welcome ; let’s hope those at the ‘centre ‘ are minded to move on , rather than to impose still further restrictions !

COYB 5

Saxonblue74 added 17:15 - Nov 17

Agree with all that a return would be welcome and indeed, I may be over optimistic. I just think we've collectively gone through such a tough time that it makes sense to now see it through. How many home games would it mean between now and the end of the season? That would see us through to August, when even the greatest pesimmist would admit the world will be a different place. Even one life saved would be worth it surely? 1

jas0999 added 19:37 - Nov 17

Good. About time. 4

runningout added 19:47 - Nov 17

Wish I cared more. The whole country seems more than a month away from being safe 4

TexacoCup added 19:50 - Nov 17

I'd personally be very surprised if we get any movement on crowds before Christmas.

It's certainly what us fans want but in terms of ITFC it's hard to see crowds of over 9,000 this season. And as we have 9,000 ST holders, we'll not make much money, especially as food & drink outlets in the ground will remain closed.

1

bobble added 20:09 - Nov 17

the government are dangerous lunatics. 2

Blue_Again added 21:45 - Nov 17

Everybody knows this lockdown is a load of tosh and part of the great reset. Let’s all just get on with our lives for gods sake 4

Bert added 23:50 - Nov 17

Social distancing in the stadium is feasible and I would welcome it but it’s the behaviour of those who think the virus is a joke that concerns me. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 06:26 - Nov 18

Fans were not allowed in earlier when things were not as bad as they are now. Therefore, it just seems very weird to me that the government are considering this measure at this time. Doesn’t seem logical to my mind.

5

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 06:37 - Nov 18

Plus a word of warning to anyone taking this lightly. There seems to be some evidence of potential quite serious long-term damage to health, even among young people who only experienced a mild bout of the disease. Something, maybe, for those who think “this doesn’t concern me “ to think about. 5

BettyBlue added 07:40 - Nov 18

Won't happen till next season at the earliest.

Is it worth it for a few hundred fans to put themselves at risk watching ITFC fail to win promotion.

-1

OwainG1992 added 07:48 - Nov 18

Far too soon.

We all know what will happen.

I live in Garforth in Leeds and if they relax things here anytime soon we'll be up shyts creak. 3

Ipswichbusiness added 09:12 - Nov 18

The Government has a terribly difficult task, but it has made it harder by its own policy which seems to alternate between trying to scare everyone in order to justify lockdowns and trying to re-open the economy. 2

Razor added 13:36 - Nov 18

I have to be very honest everybody I am quite liking watching the games live from home especially as we are now in the dark cold season of weather. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments