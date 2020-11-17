Dobra Wins U21s Cap as Albania Thrashed By England

Tuesday, 17th Nov 2020 21:44

Blues forward Armando Dobra won his third Albania U21s cap as his side were beaten 5-0 by England at Molineux this evening.

The 19-year-old played the first 68 minutes for the Albanians, who finished third in the qualifying group and don’t progress to the finals, while England were top and go through.

Elsewhere, Town keeper Adam Przybek was an unused sub as the Wales U21s were defeated 2-1 by Germany in Brunswick.

The Welsh youngsters finished in fourth place in their qualification group with Germany going through to the finals.

Blues loanee Mark McGuinness is currently with the Irish U21s and was an unused sub in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Iceland.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to win his first U21s cap when the Irish youngsters take on Luxembourg away tomorrow afternoon.

The Republic of Ireland U21s are currently third in their group.





Photo: Matchday Images