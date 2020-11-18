EFL Set to Switch to Five Subs
Wednesday, 18th Nov 2020 10:27
The EFL is reportedly set to switch to allowing the use of five substitutes, a move which will please Town boss Paul Lambert.
Clubs were permitted to use five subs when 2019/20 was restarted in the summer in order to reduce the workload on players following the break during lockdown, but the decision was taken to return to the usual three from seven when this season began.
Now, with injuries to players having increased in the opening couple of months of the campaign, The Athletic reports that Championship clubs are backing a move to use five subs from a nine-man bench, while League One and Two sides are said to be broadly in agreement but while keeping their matchday squads at 18.
Town boss Lambert said a month ago that he was in favour of sticking with five subs when 2020/21 got under way.
“Five subs was definitely one to look at,” he said. “Players are in an incredible situation where they’ve been off for six months and are now trying to cram everything in and trying to get games in, and five subs would have been common sense.”
