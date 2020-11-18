McGuinness Wins First Irish U21s Cap

Blues loanee Mark McGuinness made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut as his side beat Luxembourg 2-1 in Beggen this evening.

The 19-year-old centre-half, who is with Town from Arsenal for the season, started and played the full game with Luxembourg reduced to 10 men in the final minute.

Despite the victory moving them up to second in the group, Ireland miss out on qualification for the finals.

London-born McGuinness qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his father.





Photo: Matchday Images