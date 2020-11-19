Tractor Girls' Season to Resume With FA Cup Tie

Thursday, 19th Nov 2020 16:37 Ipswich Town Women will resume their season on Sunday 13th December when they take on Harlow Ladies at Harlow Arena in the first round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup (KO TBC). The Tractor Girls’ season was suspended on November 3rd until December 2nd along with other ‘non-elite’ football in line with the national lockdown. Harlow play in the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division, the fifth tier of women’s football, one below the Blues, who currently lead FAWNL Division One South East with a 100 per cent record. Town defeated Norwich City 3-1 away in their third qualifying round tie - the Canaries’ goal is the only one the Blues have conceded this season in any competition - while the Essex side beat Royston Town 4-2 on penalties at home following a 3-3 draw.

Photo: Action Images



Generic added 19:31 - Nov 19

Really hope if they can’t fit all the fixtures in the FA WNL settles things on points-per-game. ITFCW were robbed of promotion last year and this year they’re even more dominant so far! 0

