Lambert: Euros Qualification Great for Scotland

Friday, 20th Nov 2020 11:20 Boss Paul Lambert was delighted to see Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 during the international break, their first tournament since he represented his country at the World Cup in France in 1998. Scotland defeated Serbia on penalties in Belgrade in their play-off to secure their place in next summer’s tournament where they will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic. “I can’t wait for it, honestly," he enthused. "I really can’t wait. I just hope the tartan army can get down there [to Wembley] and can go to Hampden as well. “I think it’s great for the country, the guys deserve so much credit for doing it, come the summer the first time in 23 years. “I think it’s brilliant for the city of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, the country as a whole. It’s an added bonus to play in a major tournament. “I think all the guys deserve great credit for getting there and it gets that millstone off their neck, which is really important.” He added: “If I’m fortunate enough to be up in Scotland or Glasgow, then I’ll certainly go out and watch it on a big screen if they do that and I’m pretty sure they will do that. I’m pretty sure they will put big screens all over the country so fans can go and watch it. “And if I can get to the games, then I want to go because 23 years is too long. “As I said there, the guys deserve so much credit for getting there. It’s been a millstone around our neck without a doubt for 23 years. The games that they’ve got, the Czech Republic, Croatia and England, I think it’s going to be great.



Lambert played all three of Scotland’s games at the 1998 World Cup - a 2–1 defeat to Brazil in the competition's opening game, a 1–1 draw with Norway and a 3–0 defeat to Morocco - when they were eliminated at the group stage. “I think when you look at, if we were going to win the World Cup which was really highly unlikely, the best way was to play Brazil in the opening game. “And the Brazil team on that day, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo (pictured above being tackled by Lambert and Darren Jackson), Dunga, they were all there, Cafu. They were an incredible side, and we played really well that day. “I know we lost 2-1 but we played really, really well, we gave it everything we had and the opening day was an absolute great occasion. “And if you had said it would take another 23 years to go again, you’d think ‘Wow!’. But I’m really pleased because I think it’s great, we needed it, we certainly needed it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



