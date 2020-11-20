Lambert: McGavin Won't Let Me Down

Friday, 20th Nov 2020 12:00 Manager Paul Lambert has hinted that youngster Brett McGavin will get the nod to replace the suspended Andre Dozzell in the Blues midfield when Town host Shrewsbury at Portman Road on Saturday. Dozzell will be serving the second of his two-game ban for his dismissal at Sunderland with 20-year-old McGavin having replaced him for the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth and been one of the Blues’ outstanding performers during the 3-2 after-extra-time defeat. Overall, Bury St Edmunds-born McGavin has made six senior starts for Town and so far no sub appearances. Asked whether academy product McGavin is in his thoughts to take Dozzell’s role against the Shrews on the strength of his performance against Pompey, Lambert said: “He did great. He didn’t let me down, he didn’t let himself down. He’s a young kid but still a really good footballer. “Andre being out gives Brett his chance and he did really well against Portsmouth. I was really happy with him.” Reflecting on Dozzell’s absence, Lambert said: “He’s incredibly talented, a really talented footballer Andre. He takes a helluva risk with his passing, which is great. I think that role really suits him because he can pass it and his left foot is terrific. “Again, we’re developing him into that role but he’s on the right road and could be a really, really top midfield player. “Brett is probably the most similar to Andre regarding passing range. Maybe not as big a risk-taker as Dozzell but he can play off two-touch, McGavin. Cole Skuse can play off two-touch but we’re missing him for a couple of months. “Dozzell can definitely do it. McGavin can do it and Skuse can do it but Brett’s the closest to Andre, I think, that can play off two-touch.” Lambert says if McGavin is handed what would be his second league start - his first was in last season’s 1-0 home defeat to Fleetwood when he was subbed at half-time - he has every faith in him. “He won’t let me down. It’s a big role because you’re the engine room of it and you have to dictate the style of play and move it two-touch. “In these roles you have to play two-touch football. You have to move it as a midfielder, you have to have awareness, you have to have the movement, you have to have the speed, the speed of the pass, the speed of your feet playing off two touch, playing off the back foot. “He’s got it, there’s a helluva lot of improvement to come from him, he’s nowhere near the finished article and he’ll make mistakes but he’s as close to the type of role that I need.”

