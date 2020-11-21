McGavin Starts as Edwards and Hawkins Miss Out

Saturday, 21st Nov 2020 14:27 Town are without Gwion Edwards and Oli Hawkins for this afternoon’s home game against Shrewsbury, while Brett McGavin starts in place of the suspended Andre Dozzell. Manager Paul Lambert revealed that two unnamed players had picked up knocks in training during the week and Edwards and Hawkins are both missing from today’s 18. In total there are three changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Sunderland in Town’s most recent League One match 18 days ago. In midfield, as well as McGavin, who is making his second league start, ex-Shrew Jon Nolan returns for Jack Lankester, who drops to the bench, and Teddy Bishop is the third midfielder. Edwards’s place in the front three is taken by Freddie Sears, who looks set to be on the left, with Kayden Jackson continuing in the middle and Alan Judge on the right. Tomas Holy is again in goal behind the same back four which faced the Black Cats - from the right - skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, like Nolan facing his old club, Mark McGuinness and Stephen Ward. James Norwood is on the bench having returned to training this week after suffering a minor hamstring problem in the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth alongside Luke Woolfenden, back having missed the last three matches as he was self-isolating having come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. James Wilson is missing from the 18. From this weekend teams are permitted to use five of their seven substitutes. Shrewsbury are unchanged from last week’s 3-3 home draw with Swindon with former Blues trialist Shilow Tracey starting. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, McGavin, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Jackson, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Huws, Lankester, Bennetts, Norwood. Shrewsbury: Burgoyne, Millar, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Daniels, Edwards, Norburn (c), Whalley, Tracey, Pugh. Subs: Iliev, Vela, Walker, Barnett, Udoh, High, Cummings. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).

Photo: Matchday Images



timkatieadamitfc added 14:34 - Nov 21

Would have had woolfenden in for nsiala for sure 0

