Ipswich Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town - Match Report

Saturday, 21st Nov 2020 17:18 Sub Jack Lankester netted a winner seven minutes into injury time to see the Blues to a fortunate 2-1 comeback victory over Shrewsbury at Portman Road. Oliver Norburn’s fourth-minute penalty - the first goal conceded by Town at home in the league this season - had given the Shrews a 1-0 half-time lead with the Blues very much under par. The game appeared to going nowhere until Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s bizarre 75th minute own goal, before Lankester’s close-range header grabbed an undeserved three points for Town, who remain third in League One. The Blues were without top scorer Gwion Edwards and striker Oli Hawkins, manager Paul Lambert having revealed prior to the match that two unnamed players had picked up knocks in training during the week. In total there were three changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Sunderland in Town’s most recent League One match 18 days ago. In midfield, Brett McGavin came into the side for the suspended Andre Dozzell for his second league start and ex-Shrew Jon Nolan returned for Lankester, who dropped to the bench, with Teddy Bishop the third midfielder. Edwards’s place in the front three was taken by Freddie Sears, who was on the left, with Kayden Jackson continuing in the middle and Alan Judge on the right. Tomas Holy was again in goal behind the same back four which faced the Black Cats, from the right, skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, like Nolan facing his old club, Mark McGuinness and Stephen Ward. James Norwood was on the bench having returned to training this week after suffering a minor hamstring problem in the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth alongside Luke Woolfenden. The centre-half had missed the last three matches as he was self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. James Wilson, a regular starter earlier in the season, was missing from the 18. Shrewsbury, who went in to the game third bottom, were unchanged from last week’s 3-3 home draw with Swindon with former Blues trialist Shilow Tracey starting. After both teams had taken the knee in support of Black Lives Matter, the game got under way with Shrewsbury going in front in only the fourth minute from the penalty spot, the first goal Town had conceded in the league at home this season and the Shrews’ first at Portman Road since 1957. Shaun Whalley was played in behind on the right of the area by Norburn and McGuinness tripped him as he tried to avoid the Shrews forward running across his path. Referee Tim Robinson pointed straight to the spot and Norburn shot powerfully straight down the middle to beat Holy who got a touch on it. After the early setback the Blues went about trying to get their passing out from the back going but struggled to impose themselves on the visitors. However, on eight Sears broke down the left and crossed low into Shrewsbury keeper Harry Burgoyne’s arms. The early stages of the game were surprisingly open with both sides getting into promising positions around the opposition box, Shrewsbury more than the Blues. But in the 11th minute Jackson cut in from the left and hit a low shot which Burgoyne claimed without fanfare. On 16 Shrewsbury thought they should have been awarded another penalty when McGuinness appeared to catch Marc Pugh as he cut inside him. Referee Robinson waved away the protests, despite the visitors appearing to have a strong case. Town were forced into the first of their five available substitutions in the 22nd minute when Lankester took over from Nolan, who had suffered what looked like a groin problem and following treatment on the pitch made his way around the perimeter to the dressing rooms.

Two minutes later, McGavin played a ball in to Judge, who flicked it in the path of Jackson but Burgoyne was quickly off his line to clear ahead of the striker. The Blues gradually began to look more threatening and in the 29th minute Jackson fed Bishop on the edge of the box and the midfielder skipped into the box before hitting a shot to Burgoyne. Jackson may well have been better laying the ball off earlier to Lankester to the left. Town claimed a penalty in the 32nd minute when McGavin’s low corner from the left was cleared against his own hand by Pugh. Referee Robinson wasn’t interested, however, the Blues were penalised in not dissimilar circumstances at Sunderland recently. Two minutes later, Norburn was booked for a foul on Bishop. Jackson almost created a leveller in the 39th minute when he chased a McGavin pass to the byline on the right and cut it back. Lankester’s initial shot was blocked and the ball ran to Sears who seemed destined to score but his effort was diverted behind. From the resultant corner Nsiala was pushed as the ball came across but referee Robinson again showed no interest. That was the last serious action of a disappointing half from the Blues. Having got their early lead from a somewhat gifted penalty, the Shrews had looked the more dangerous side and might well have been awarded a second spot-kick. Town had started to look more dominant the longer the half went on, although without creating many chances. The double opportunity when Lankester and Sears had efforts blocked was the nearest they came to a goal, although the Blues will feel they ought to have been awarded a penalty for the handball. Two minutes after the restart, Jackson had a chance to put the Blues on terms. The striker chased a long ball forward which Burgoyne appeared to misjudge. Jackson tried to head over the keeper but it caught both Burgoyne and a defender before bouncing wide with the Shrews number one subsequently flattening Jackson, who was fine to continue after treatment after what looked a nasty collision. In the 49th minute the Blues were forced into their second midfield sub of the afternoon when Bishop was replaced by Emyr Huws, like Nolan the academy product gingerly making his way around the pitch to the dressing rooms. The game reached the hour mark with the Blues not having looked like getting back on terms. At the other end, Shrewsbury hadn’t threatened since the first half. On 62 Lankester was yellow-carded for a foul on Tracey. Town finally went close to an equaliser in the 64th minute when Judge slid in at the far post to send the ball against the post from a Sears low ball across the area from the right which had been flicked on by Jackson. Keeper Burgoyne somehow managed to scramble the loose ball clear. Despite that opportunity, the Blues desperately needed a spark with the game going nowhere. On 66 Town swapped Jackson and Sears for Norwood and Keanan Bennetts. Three minutes later, Pugh hit a shot through to Holy, then on 71 Chambers did well to get across to dispossess the former AFC Bournemouth man from Whalley’s pass with the midfielder in a promising position in the area and about to pull the trigger. In the 75th minute Town levelled out of absolutely nothing. The Blues hadn’t looked like threatening at all until Bennetts whipped over a low cross from the right and Ebanks-Landell diverted past his own keeper from the six-yard line with the outside of his left boot as he sought to clear. Rarely will the Blues have scored a more fortunate goal at a more crucial moment in a game in which they had been badly floundering. Town went after a winner having finally got on terms but unconvincingly. On 86 there was a scare at the other end when sub Ryan Barnett robbed Nsiala and cut back but McGuinness got ahead of another sub Daniel Udoh to turn it behind from the edge of the six-yard box. The Blues weren’t looking particularly like grabbing an undeserved winner, and urgency continued to be lacking, but with two minutes of scheduled time remaining Chambers looped a Lankester cross well over. A minute later, Bennetts headed over from a Judge ball into the box with Matthew Millar giving him a nudge which might well have been viewed as a foul by some referees. Again Mr Robinson waved away Town’s enquiries. The fourth official’s board indicated seven additional minutes in which Town could score their equaliser but almost immediately Shrewsbury were handed a chance to restore their lead. McGavin slipped allowing Barnett to take the ball into the box where Nsiala pushed him wide, then slid in to put out for a corner. Shrews penalty appeals looked hopeful and were unsuccessful. Visitors’ sub Josh Vela shot wide, before McGuinness was within a few inches of winning it for Town. McGavin sent over a freekick from the right and the centre-half headed back across goal but past the far post. It looked like Town were going to have to settle for a point but in the fifth minute of injury time they won it. Judge worked himself space on the area to shoot, Burgoyne stopped his effort but it fell to Lankester a few yards out and the sub nodded home his second goal in two league games to seemingly win the match. Despite there being only seconds remaining, Shrewsbury almost grabbed a late, late leveller. A cross came in from the right and Ebanks-Landell looped a header goalwards only for Chambers to nod off the line and away. Eventually Lankester was fouled as he hooked away and the Blues could relax. Moments later the whistle confirmed as fortunate a victory as Town have had for some time. At 1-0 they were showing no signs of getting back on terms until Ebanks-Landell’s unforced own goal. Even after that the Shrewsbury goal was never under severe pressure as Town huffed and puffed, but Judge forced the keeper’s error with his shot and Lankester was on hand to net his second goal in his last two league games and the third of his senior career. The Shrews will spend their long trip back to Shropshire shaking their heads and wondering not just how they failed to claim a point but how they conspired to allow all three to slip through their fingers. The win sees Town stay stay third in the table, now behind Peterborough in second on goal difference and two points behind new leaders Hull City, who are at Portman Road on Tuesday when the Blues will almost certainly have to be much better than they were today if they’re to maintain their 100 per cent home record. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, McGavin, Nolan (Lankester 22), Bishop (Huws 49), Judge, Jackson (Norwood 66), Sears (Bennetts 66). Unused: Cornell, Woolfenden, Kenlock. Shrewsbury: Burgoyne, Millar, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Daniels, Edwards, Norburn (Vela 76) (c), Whalley (Udoh 80), Tracey (Barnett 79), Pugh. Unused: Iliev, Walker, High, Cummings. Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex).

midastouch added 17:19 - Nov 21

Wouldn't be surprised to see Ipswich on Crimewatch after that jammy win! 14

Dolphinblue added 17:20 - Nov 21

Well done boys! 😂😂😂😂😂#thenegcrew must be gutted 👍 -8

BromleyBloo added 17:20 - Nov 21

OMG how did we win that? We were terrible up until the fluke goal that got us back in it and not much better afterwards. So slow, ponderous and lacking any great self-confidence or belief in being a football team that can create anything at all. Who played well - difficult to say really. Sears has been a trier, but well past his best now and should only make the subs bench. Judge and Nsiala should never feature for the first team again on that and recent showings and pleased to see Nolan go off - Woolfenden has to play Tues, I would suggest with Wilson. Chambers also poor and McGuiness had a mare - so young and only Nsiala to look to, who continues to be our player that has the most minutes on the ball in every match - ludicrous!!! Holy’s distribution remains woeful and while Jackson has pace, he has no other skill that resembles a footballer - if we get a bid to get our money back or more in Jan, regardless of the salary cap, take it! Only positives were that McGavin, while having a long way to go, could be a player, although currently he gives it away and has a mistake in him even more than Dozzell. Also both Norwood and Bennetts improved things when they came on - at least they had something about them and tried. We need to improve hugely by next Tuesday!!!



unknown100 added 17:21 - Nov 21

Worst game of football I’ve ever watched, I’m not even happy to see my team come from a goal down to win in the 90+7 minute



Sears and judge not good enough, mcgavin looked very good, why reluctant to put 2 up front



Got super lucky, but suppose it makes up for the Sunderland game 9

cat added 17:21 - Nov 21

If you can play like that and win it just goes to show how poor this league is. Thanks to the Shrew’s for handing us a couple of gifts. Maybe 5 games in 15 days might actually work for us cause a rest defo don’t!

All about the 3 points today so there’s your positive. 14

Dolphinblue added 17:21 - Nov 21

They had all their little posts ready.....and then we won! 😂😂😂😂😂 -13

DebsyAngel added 17:21 - Nov 21

Lucky win, terrible game. Was pretty bored and dozed off almost! Stupid penalty, lucky equaliser, and good goal to win. Lankester was good, but thought most had an off day. Missed Edwards - hope he isn't out too long. Need to do a lot better against harder opposition the next 2 games. 5

martin587 added 17:23 - Nov 21

We rode our luck today but well done for not giving up.Tuesday will be very interesting. 5

Upthetown1970 added 17:26 - Nov 21

Well well well how on earth did we get 3pts?. Take the win all day long. I believe Lancester has just saved Lambert his job. No getting away from it if we were playing a top 6 side we would have lost in my opinion. We were awful again which is very worrying going forward something definitely needs to change. 8

warksonwater added 17:27 - Nov 21

Almost blew it but three points is all that matters. Much better performance needed to beat Hull on Tuesday and go top though. 8

itfc1974 added 17:27 - Nov 21

We won, but that was embarrassing. 7

RobsonWark added 17:30 - Nov 21

RobsonWark added 17:30 - Nov 21

Dolphineblue Do you actually have anything interesting to say? Did you even watch the match? Why make stupid comments when you have not even watched the match! Go and play on the A12 or A14 (no body cares about your puerile posts - look up the meaning in the dictionary because I bet you don't even understand the word).



Dolphinblue added 17:20 - Nov 21

Well done boys! 😂😂😂😂😂#thenegcrew must be gutted 👍



Dolphinblue added 17:21 - Nov 21

They had all their little posts ready.....and then we won! 😂😂😂😂😂 9

TimmyH added 17:30 - Nov 21

Well we lose some unluckily and we win some luckily...it just proves our performances aren't going to have any clubs with promotion aspirations lose any sleep.



We hang on to our 100% home record but it won't be for long - Hull next. 7

BlueMachines added 17:31 - Nov 21

Awful The 3 points are welcome but undeserved. 4-3-3 just doesn’t work for us but he simply refuses to try anything different. 🤪



Bennett’s must be annoyed he isn’t starting ahead of Sears.



I kno we are 3rd but if we could play any kind of football we would be 6 points clear at the top at least. 11

BettyBlue added 17:32 - Nov 21

Fantastic Lamberty. You're finally getting things right.



Great team selection and match plan, though I wasn't sure you'd leave the winner so late.



You've been at big clubs so you must know what you're doing. -2

Europablue added 17:32 - Nov 21

I guess I'd rather have the three points than a good performance... 0

Drifter3012 added 17:33 - Nov 21

Let's take the positives from that.

In reality last season or the one before we would have lost that 1-0 or been happy with 1-1.

At least we kept fighting.

Much better performance needed on Tuesday.

How many times do we all say that? 2

ringwoodblue added 17:35 - Nov 21

We needed some luck to get anything from this game today and we got lucky twice thanks to their mistakes. Happy with the 3 points but this kind of performance WILL NOT be good enough to beat Charlton or Hull so let’s hope for a big improvement for those games.



Just hope Bish’s injury is not serious as he has had enough injuries for a whole career. Woolfie must play on Tue and Sat with Wilson if fit or Toto if not. McG has a lot to learn and I’m not sure playing for Ipswich is the best place to learn atm. 2

tractorboykent added 17:37 - Nov 21

Incredibly lucky and undeserved. Shouldn't mask just how bad we were. Everyone was talking about how we had to beat the teams at the top but this showed that we struggle against the teams at the bottom. Whatever rubbish PL says tonight , we should all see it for what it is. 5

LondonBlue73 added 17:38 - Nov 21

I don't get the negativity although I totally agree it was a poor performance.

We are third on goal difference with a game in hand. We've won ugly, better than playing well and losing. If we are as bad as many say, if Lambert has had his job saved by a goal in the 97th minute what about all the other clubs. Gillingham who apparently we were lucky to beat held Charlton to a draw and they are meant to be a great team. Peterborough have I think lost two on the bounce.

We beat Hull (big if, I know) on Tuesday we will be top.

Yes I want to be played 12 won 12, I want total football, I want a better Manager

I live in England, i support Ipswich and I accept what we have I will celebrate a win playing badly a decent table even if it's in a league I don't want to watch. Maybe all the negative posters should support PSG or Real Madrid where they can expect dominance. I will support the team until the season dictates it isn't being sorted but at this moment in time it's points that matter most. Let's enjoy a win 3

happybeingblue added 17:38 - Nov 21

awful watching that,seems to be papering over the obvious cracks,set pieces corners passing etc very poor 4

Bert added 17:43 - Nov 21

Oh dear, that wasn't too good was it ? Still, we have been robbed ourselves this season so for once we had luck on our side. Only Mc Gavin and Holy had decent games. We missed Edwards. Lambert cannot be happy with what he saw today. We need two up front when we have players available and the ability to change the system when the opposition matches us. 3 points is 3 points. 2

Nobbysnuts added 17:45 - Nov 21

Another get out of jail card there Mr lambert....it was garbage really.. you can't dress it up any other way. The only good thing is the 3 points. Terrible performance against a poor side. Playing one up front against Shrewsbury???? Really??? 3

Dolphinblue added 17:45 - Nov 21

😂😂😂😂😂😂robsonwalk...the gift that keeps on giving 😂😂😂😂😂😂go support nodge their top😂😂😂😂 -1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:46 - Nov 21

What an awful game. Misplaced paces, poor in all departments. Lambert please keep Judge, Sears and N’Siala away from the 1st team. They offer nothing.

Bennetts and McGavin were our best players by a mile. 2

