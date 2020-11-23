U18s in FA Youth Cup Action at Chelmsford

Monday, 23rd Nov 2020 10:19

Town’s U18s are in second-round FA Youth Cup action this evening when they take on Chelmsford City at their Melbourne Stadium with the Essex club streaming the tie live (KO 7.30pm).

The young Blues defeated Southend United 4-1 at Portman Road in round one with Alfie Cutbush (2), Harley Curtis and Liam Gibbs the scorers.

A home tie against Premier League Fulham awaits the winners of tonight’s match, which can be viewed via the Clarets’ official website for £3.50 here.

Last season the U18s exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time after defeating King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Meanwhile, Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell’s side beat Bristol City 4-0 at Playford Road on Saturday morning in Professional Development League Two South with Jesse Nwabueze, Ola Bello and Jack Manly netting in addition to an own goal.

The U18s are currently second in the table behind leaders Colchester on goals scored, although with the U's having played a game fewer.

Ahead of tonight’s match it was a very young side which lined up against the Robins and in turn the U16s were similarly youthful but still defeated their Colchester counterparts 6-0.

U18s v Bristol City: Ridd, O’Neill, Kabongolo, Knock, H Barbrook, Moodie, Alexander, Chirewa, Manly, Bello, Nwabueze.





Photo: Action Images