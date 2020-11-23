Huws: I Need to Play More Big Games to Win a New Town Contract
Monday, 23rd Nov 2020 17:15
Emyr Huws admits he has had talks with Town boss Paul Lambert about playing more regularly but accepts that the onus is on him to force his way into the side by virtue of his performances.
The next five days, which see the Blues take on promotion rivals Hull and Charlton at Portman Road, could present the one-time Manchester City youngster with an opportunity to push his first-team claims.
Huws arrived at Town on loan from Cardiff in January 2017, scoring three times in 13 Championship games and impressing sufficiently for then manager Mick McCarthy to want to make the move permanent.
Having signed a four-year deal in the summer of that year, his progress has been hampered by injury to the extent that he has since made only 39 further appearances, 12 of which have been from the bench, and has scored just once.
Huws said: “My contract is up this year and there have been no talks yet. I think I’m going to have to play a lot more big games and show what I’m about a bit more before that happens.
“I love the club and I would love to stay. Hopefully we can go on to have a successful season and then we can take it from there.
“I’m slightly disappointed that I haven’t played more often, especially as we’ve had do many injuries within the squad, and I’ve spoken to the manager about it.
“But it’s part of football and you can’t always have your own way. You just have to keep your head down and keep working.
“The manager listens and understands but at the end of the day there’s competition for places and it’s up to players to do well enough to not only force their way into the side but to then stay there.”
Asked if it made it more frustrating because he is now fully fit after a lengthy absence through injury, he replied: “No, I don’t think that has played a part in it. I’ve parked everything that happened in the past and this season is this season, and I’m just dealing with it week by week.
“I’m just like the other players – we all want to play – so I’m looking forward to this week and getting some more minutes. Hopefully I can add something to the midfield in terms of affecting the games. I want to be scoring goals and providing assists, so that’s what I will be trying to do.”
Injured midfield pair Jon Nolan and Teddy Bishop, both forced off against Shrewsbury on Saturday, have scored nine goals between them this season and Huws, who missed the entire 2018/19 campaign, would like nothing more than to claim his first since finding the net against Gillingham in an EFL Trophy tie in October last year.
He added: “I’ll be looking to contribute as Jon and Teddy have, with goals. I’d like to think I can get goals if the right chances come along. I think the fact that we have been playing well and scoring goals will help me. I want to be more involved and chip in.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]