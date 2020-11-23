Huws: Different Challenge From Hull and Charlton

Monday, 23rd Nov 2020 11:52 Fit-again Emyr Huws knows Town’s next two games are likely to be a lot different to Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 win over a Shrewsbury side encouraged by taking an early lead. From taking until the seventh and final minute of stoppage time to see off the struggling Shrews, thanks to Jack Lankester’s second goal in successive league games, the Blues take on promotion rivals Hull tomorrow, followed by Charlton on Saturday, to complete a hat-trick of home fixtures in a week. Former Welsh international Huws said: “It will be a different type of challenge but it’s one we have to try to overcome. Shrewsbury sat back a bit to hold on to their lead but both Hull and Charlton are more likely to come here and take the game to us. “It won’t change our approach because we’ll be going out there trying to win, like we always do. We did it on Saturday in difficult circumstances. It could be a positive if Hull come out and attack us but it’s all about trying to impose our game plan on the opposition, no matter who they are. “I can see Hull being in contention right the way through the season. They’re at the top now and they’re obviously there for a reason, and I don’t think they will fall away.” Asked about the season in general, most of which Huws has watched from the bench, he responded: “I think we’re looking good and the aim must be to continue along the same lines to make sure we are there come the latter stages of the season.” Huws was also asked if he endorsed the popular view that players need a run of games in order to show their best form. “I think it’s a bit of a myth that we need a number of games to get our rhythm,” he said. “We train every day so we shouldn’t be relying on needing loads of games to get into our stride. If I’m playing I will try to work hard and affect the game, as I always do.” Meanwhile, few footballers will feel closer to the Covid-19 pandemic than Huws, whose father is a GP and whose mother and partner both work for the NHS. He added: “It hasn’t been that difficult for me, to be honest. I’ve just had to get on with it like an awful lot of other people. The family have been okay and they’re all fine. “It was obviously a bit discerning at the start because no one really knew what was going on and now it’s the same for everyone and it has become a bit of a drag. “Initially it was a major concern because I don’t think anyone knew the full implications of the virus and what it could do etc. We have a lot more knowledge now and it’s a little less serious than people thought it could or would become. “I talked before about the need for people to abide by the rules and I think the penny has finally dropped. You have to do your bit because the elderly and people with underlying health problems are most at risk and we have to respect that and play our part in stopping it spreading. “Christmas is coming but it’s clearly going to be different to any other we can remember. I hope people will still be able to enjoy themselves but they are going to have to do it within the restrictions that are in place at the time. “As footballers we are sometimes put on pedestals but I think we all know who the real heroes are and have been over the past eight months or so. People within the NHS deserve all our respect and that should be the case until we are finally in a position to put this behind us.”

