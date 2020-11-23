Up to 4,000 Fans Set to Return in December

Monday, 23rd Nov 2020 16:13 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that up to 4,000 fans will be able to return to football grounds in areas where the risk of coronavirus is low once the current lockdown ends on December 3rd. Johnson announced his Covid Winter Plan in the House of Commons this afternoon with MPs set to vote on it later in the week. Supporters’ return to stadia is to be linked to a three-tier system based on infection rate and other criteria. Government has been working on a plan which will see clubs in tier one, those with the lowest risk, able to admit up to 4,000 home fans. In tier two, up to 2,000 will be able to attend, but no supporters will be admitted if their club is in tier three with the greatest risk. Supporters will be required to keep to social distance protocols and follow guidance aimed at reducing the risk of infection while travelling to games. It will be announced which areas are in which tier - with the new system tougher than the previous tier scheme - later this week, most likely on Thursday. Prior to lockdown Suffolk was in tier one under the previous system, although close to moving into tier two. Reports that the Government was planning a December return for supporters first emerged last week. Fans have been away from grounds since the start of the pandemic in March. In August and September test events were staged at a number of clubs with a view to fans returning in October before being put on hold by the Government as Covid-19 rates rose. Town had a test event planned for the Rochdale game at the end of September which was abandoned only days before it was due to take place. The Blues have a little under 9,000 season ticket holders so fewer than half will be able to go to games even at the tier one limit. In September, the club outlined their plans for the return of a limited number of supporters with a ballot set to be used to decide which games season ticket holders will be able to attend. Town's first home game after the end of the lockdown is the visit by Portsmouth on Saturday 12th December.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



brendenward35 added 16:26 - Nov 23

Boris and co will change their minds by the weekend so I wouldn't book your train tickets 0

Bergholt_Blue added 16:27 - Nov 23

This ballot system isn't going to work out (waits for meltdown) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments