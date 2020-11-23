Skuse Coaching at St Joseph's College

Monday, 23rd Nov 2020 20:40 Blues midfielder Cole Skuse has become a member of the coaching team at independent Ipswich school St Joseph’s College. Skuse, who is currently recovering from a knee operation, will be working at the college coaching games sessions in the afternoons as well as after-school practice and matches. The 34-year-old joins one-time Ipswich Town Women’s boss and academy head of education Ralph Pruden, who has been appointed interim head of football, a role recently vacated by former Norwich forward Darren Eadie, now the manager of Leiston. Skuse signed a new one-year deal at Town with an option for a further season in the summer, having previously said he has an eye on a future in coaching. “I am very much looking forward to working with the footballing talent at St Jo’s, offering the students my experiences as a current professional player to help them develop and nurture their footballing skills, ambition and talent,” he told the school’s website. We are delighted to announce that Ipswich Vice Captain Cole Skuse has joined Team St Jo's. Read all about it on our website https://t.co/ghuekBHfsp @mystjossport @ColeSkuse @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/XdUJ8v8I7w — St Joseph's College (@MyStJos) November 23, 2020 “I hope to make a valuable contribution to the exciting football provision in place and forthcoming at the College. I am hugely grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working alongside Mr Pruden and Mr O’Riordan.” Pruden said: “I am delighted to have Cole joining us as we look to build on our existing football provision and really push the programme forward. “He is a very well-respected figure at Ipswich Town and this is further evidence of our close working relationship with the club. “Cole will bring a wealth of experience from the professional game and will be able to share unique insights on what it takes to achieve at an elite level both on and off the pitch. “As a current player who has already shown a great passion for this role, he will act as an inspiration to our students.” Anthony O'Riordan, director of business development and director of sport at St Joseph’s College, added: “For some time we have been building familiarity with the concept of dual career among our students, staff and stakeholders. “The term describes the College’s ambition and ability to channel elite student athletes in such a way that they are able to blend and manage a first-class education with outstanding training and playing opportunities. “It has long been my belief that our elite student athletes need to prepare for a future beyond the playing of sport. “There is no better example of this than [Tom] Emery – a former student of St Jo’s, England 7s representative and Championship rugby player with Coventry – who has returned to the College to coach our current student athletes. “By adding Mr Skuse’s experience to the Sport faculty we underpin still further the multiple opportunities that young people have within professional sport whilst refocusing the importance of academic, vocational and life experiences.”

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorFrog added 21:03 - Nov 23

I wonder how many schools have professional footballers as games coaches, particularly players who aren’t even retired. Hopefully Cole Skuse can use this as a stepping stone to become a coach for Ipswich Town in the future. 1

