U23s in Action at Bristol City

Tuesday, 24th Nov 2020 12:51

Town’s U23s could return to the top of Professional Development League Two South this afternoon when they face current leaders Bristol City at the Woodspring Stadium, Weston-super-Mare KO 1.30pm).

However, the Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are missing the likes of Brett McGavin, who is set to be with the first team for this evening’s game against Hull City, and youngsters including Liam Gibbs and Elkan Baggott who played for the U18s in last night’s 5-0 FA Youth Cup victory at Chelmsford.

Included in the XI is Needham Market youngster Callum Page, the midfielder having also been involved in last week's game against Coventry.

A perhaps surprise inclusion is Armando Dobra, who appeared likely to be on the bench with the senior side this evening.

U23s: White, Viral, Smith, Healy, Andoh, Ndaba, Crane, Siziba, Z Brown, Dobra, Page.





Photo: Matchday Images