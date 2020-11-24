Four Changes as Blues Host Leaders Hull

Tuesday, 24th Nov 2020 18:25 Town boss Paul Lambert has made four changes for this evening’s first-v-third clash with leaders Hull City at Portman Road with Luke Woolfenden, James Norwood, Keanan Bennetts and Emyr Huws all starting. Woolfenden comes in at the heart of the defence for Toto Nsiala, who drops to the bench, while Huws is in central midfield with Teddy Bishop (ankle) and Jon Nolan (groin) both having picked up knocks on Saturday. Alan Judge moves into the midfield having been on the right of the front three during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury. Brett McGavin continues in place of Andre Dozzell, who is serving the last game of his three-match ban. Norwood is the lone central striker with Kayden Jackson among the subs, while Bennetts is handed his first league start for the Blues on the right of the front three with Freddie Sears continuing on the left. Aaron Drinan returns to the bench for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in the opening league game against Wigan, while Oli Hawkins is also back in the 18 having missed out at the weekend due to knee and groin issues. Hull City include ex-Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel and former Town loanee Callum Elder in their XI. The Tigers make one change from the team which beat the MK Dons 3-1 on Saturday with Regan Slater coming in for Alfie Jones in central midfield. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ward, McGavin, Huws, Judge, Bennetts, Sears, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Nsiala, Kenlock, Lankester, Drinan, Jackson, Hawkins. Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Smallwood (c), Wilks, Honeyman, Emmanuel, Adelakun, Slater, Greaves, Magennis. Subs: Long, Coyle, Batty, Eaves, Scott, Samuelsen, Jones. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Photo: Matchday Images



