Ipswich Town 0-2 Hull City - Half-Time

Tuesday, 24th Nov 2020 19:59 Goals from Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis have given leaders Hull City a 2-0 half-time lead over the Blues at Portman Road. Town boss Paul Lambert made four changes from the team which beat Shrewsbury 2-1 on Saturday with Luke Woolfenden, James Norwood, Keanan Bennetts and Emyr Huws all starting. Woolfenden came in at the heart of the defence for Toto Nsiala, who dropped to the bench, while Huws was in central midfield with Teddy Bishop (ankle) and Jon Nolan (groin) both having picked up knocks on Saturday. Alan Judge moved into the midfield three having been on the right of the front three against the Shrews. Brett McGavin continued in place of Andre Dozzell, who was serving the last game of his three-match ban. Norwood was the lone central striker with Kayden Jackson among the subs, while Bennetts was handed his first league start for the Blues on the right of the front three with Freddie Sears continuing on the left. Aaron Drinan returned to the bench for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in the opening league game against Wigan, while Oli Hawkins was also back in the 18 having missed out at the weekend due to knee and groin issues. Hull City included ex-Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel and former Town loanee Callum Elder in their XI. The Tigers made one change from the team which beat the MK Dons 3-1 on Saturday with Regan Slater coming in for Alfie Jones in central midfield.

After the teams took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter, the visitors took the lead with their first attack of the game in only the second minute. Emmanuel fed George Honeyman to his left, who in turn played it on to Wilks, who was given time to hit a low shot past Tomas Holy to his left from just inside the area. The Blues withstood a couple of promising Hull attacks in the immediate aftermath of the early goal before starting to dominate the ball, although without threatening. On 23 Bennetts tricked his way into the box on the right of the box before hitting a shot which Jacob Greaves diverted out for a corner. Town were beginning to look more dangerous with McGavin twice finding Ward with excellent passes, however, the Irishman’s crosses came to nothing. In the 25th minute the left-back took a dip at goal from a tight angle but the ball flew across the face. Two minutes later, Norwood latched on to a ball over the top down the right and hit a shot which failed to trouble Matt Ingram in the Hull goal. Town were forced into a change in the 32nd minute when Sears picked up what looked to be a hamstring problem. Lankester took over on the right of the front three with Bennetts moving to the left. The Blues continued to see most of the ball but with Ingram untested. There was a scramble in the Tigers area following a Lankester corner on 38 but with no one able to get a clear sight of goal and eventually Bennetts dallied on the edge of the box and the danger was gone. Almost immediately Wilks went to ground at the other end in a hopeful attempt to win a penalty before Hakeeb Adelakun’s weak shot was saved by Holy. Chambers headed a Ward cross from the left to Ingram in the 44th minute and then Norwood was unable to get on a ball from deep from the Irishman at the far post. The Blues were on top but were still to carve out a clear cut opportunity or significantly test Ingram. And as the half moved into three minutes of injury time, the Tigers doubled their lead. Reece Burke crossed from the right and an unmarked Josh Magennis beat Holy from eight yards with the Town players adamant the Northern Irish international was offside, however, the officials were unmoved by their protests. Moments before the whistle, Chambers claimed a penalty when he was manhandled as a corner came over from the left but a spot-kick would have been a very generous award. The skipper and his men trooped off after a half in which they had had plenty of the ball but as so often had been unable to turn possession into serious chances and goals. At the other end, the Tigers had taken their two big opportunities clinically but with big questions over Town’s defending, and in the case of the second whether a linesman’s flag should have been raised. The Blues have a mountain to climb in the second half if they’re to maintain their 100 per cent home league record. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ward, McGavin, Huws, Judge, Bennetts, Sears (Lankester 32), Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Nsiala, Kenlock, Drinan, Jackson, Hawkins. Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Smallwood (c), Wilks, Honeyman, Emmanuel, Adelakun, Slater, Greaves, Magennis. Subs: Long, Coyle, Batty, Eaves, Scott, Samuelsen, Jones. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Bluespeed added 20:00 - Nov 24

😂so pleased only 4000 allowed in to watch our not so super blues ! 0

BettyBlue added 20:04 - Nov 24

First rule of a top manager whose played at big clubs.



1. Tinker with the spline of your team



if they've never played together even better. 0

chepstowblue added 20:04 - Nov 24

It's got to be said, we are quite pathetic without the ball. How much time do we give teams ?!! Game over. 3

BettyBlue added 20:04 - Nov 24

SPINE(less) 0

DifferentGravy added 20:04 - Nov 24

Pretty much as predicted. Lightweight in midfield. Freddy played out of position, Judge having no impact whatsoever and Emyr seems lost on the game plan and not being played to his strength. Bennets making some nice forward runs but its left to Brett to man the ship. Norwood doing very well on his own up front considering. Plenty of possession and set pieces but yet again no goal threat to show for it. When attacking, Hull fill the box with players and it causes all sorts of problems. When is Lambert going to realise that it simply doesnt work.



2 up front!!!!!!! 5

Len_Brennan added 20:05 - Nov 24

It just doesn't work. 2

budgieplucker added 20:05 - Nov 24

Top six side Hull....what else were we expecting?



Unfortunately if we are able to finish in the top six (assuming not 1srt or 2nd) then there is no way we will get through the play off semi final we haven’t the stomach and know how to win tough games or even raise our game.....just keep knocking it around lads it looks pretty. 2

Dockerblue added 20:07 - Nov 24

Absolutely shocking. Bring in Eddie Howe or someone who knows how to set up a team to attack, defend and play as a unit. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 20:14 - Nov 24

Dockerblue Eddie Howe? I’d love that but why would he come here after just managing in the premier league we have no ambition from the man anger that’s why we only get the managers on their way out the game 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 20:17 - Nov 24

*owner 0

herfie added 20:20 - Nov 24

Lee Johnson. 0

Suffolkboy added 20:20 - Nov 24

Morale sapping for the absent supporters ; devastating to concede after only 2 mins : why are we so evidently slow of thought ,AND action ?

Looks like practice and training aren’t very successful ,and you can’t coach in character ,determination and leadership on the pitch !

We quite obviously need to man up ,all round and look more as if we know what we’re doing and how to do it ! —And who is taking responsibility!!

Come on you Blues , we can only rely on you !! 1

budgieplucker added 20:25 - Nov 24

The Hull right back looks a useful player....... 3

aas1010 added 20:35 - Nov 24

Times running out I think . Yes to Eddie Howe ! 1

runningout added 20:38 - Nov 24

I don’t want to imagine what sort of grief a crowd would be giving this team right now. If they have a purpose, it was lost at kick off. We’re making Hull look good and they are not. Players don’t want to play for Paul Lambert one iota 0

BettyBlue added 20:40 - Nov 24

every year we employ a MM or PL is another year we need to take to recover the damage they are causing the team and club.

by my reckoning that'll be 8-9 years.. think 2030 and its cost us over £10m to two prem plonkers.

thansk mm and pl



you've done us over proper 0

BettyBlue added 20:42 - Nov 24

Can't wait for PL's after game comedy routine.



i crack up every time 0

fistpumpfury added 20:45 - Nov 24

Now 0-3. Said a year ago I won’t attend another game while this idiot is manager. Thankfully Covid came and saved us all from watching this utter rubbish. We’ve now got the clown for at least four more seasons. That’s the ambition of a once great club. Woeful. 1

VanDusen added 20:46 - Nov 24

Great Betty Blue. And totally ignore the fact when we did employ the 'exciting young manager' any of the decent players who respected McCarthy like Waghorn and Garner hopped it immediately and we were left with the psychopath in a tracksuit. We're still recovering from the 5 years needed just for that 15 odd games... 1

itfc1974 added 20:54 - Nov 24

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”



We are not playing 4-3-3 we are playing 1 up front, no control of midfield (even though there's 5 playing in midfield), no midfielders getting past the forward, the ball only going sideways or backwards SLOWLY. 3 - 0 down against a poor team & we take our best player on the day off. The formation is not working but we still do not change a formation which clearly doesn't suit our players.



If we are going to play 4-3-3, play 4-3-3.



I'm trying to find any positives. 3

LWNR2013 added 21:00 - Nov 24

Done up like a kipper. 0

BettyBlue added 21:03 - Nov 24

OK think 2035 0

Linkboy13 added 21:10 - Nov 24

Must make use of the players available and play two up front and be more direct. Only two decent midfield players at the club but both are injured although Mcgavin looks promising. Although the squad is big most of it is not good enough need to sell big time and rebuild especially in midfield. 0

BettyBlue added 21:13 - Nov 24

Eddie Howe would have to donate at least 12 years of his life to rescue us from the damage of previous managers.



I think he'd be happier signing a prem deal or championship at least .



Never knew he was Don's son... 0

oldbri added 21:16 - Nov 24

Pathetic display of useless ineptitude.Norwood our only threat so we replace him?. 0

