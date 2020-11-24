Ipswich Town 0-3 Hull City - Match Report

Tuesday, 24th Nov 2020 21:03 Town’s struggles against League One’s better sides continued as Hull City left Portman Road with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Mallik Wilks put the visitors ahead in the second minute, Josh Magennis made it two in first-half injury time and sub Tom Eaves made it three with 13 minutes left with the Blues, who are down to fifth in the table, never looking like they would get anything from the game. Town boss Paul Lambert made four changes from the team which beat Shrewsbury 2-1 on Saturday with Luke Woolfenden, James Norwood, Keanan Bennetts and Emyr Huws all starting. Woolfenden came in at the heart of the defence for Toto Nsiala, who dropped to the bench, while Huws was in central midfield with Teddy Bishop (ankle) and Jon Nolan (groin) both having picked up knocks on Saturday. Alan Judge moved into the midfield three having been on the right of the front three against the Shrews. Brett McGavin continued in place of Andre Dozzell, who was serving the last game of his three-match ban. Norwood was the lone central striker with Kayden Jackson among the subs, while Bennetts was handed his first league start for the Blues on the right of the front three with Freddie Sears continuing on the left. Aaron Drinan returned to the bench for the first time since suffering a thigh injury in the opening league game against Wigan, while Oli Hawkins was also back in the 18 having missed out at the weekend due to knee and groin issues. Hull City included ex-Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel and former Town loanee Callum Elder in their XI. The Tigers made one change from the team which beat the MK Dons 3-1 on Saturday with Regan Slater coming in for Alfie Jones in central midfield. After the teams took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter, the visitors took the lead with their first attack of the game in only the second minute. Emmanuel fed George Honeyman to his left, who in turn played it on to Wilks, who was given time to hit a low shot past Tomas Holy to his left from just inside the area. The Blues withstood a couple of promising Hull attacks in the immediate aftermath of the early goal before starting to dominate the ball, although without threatening. On 23 Bennetts tricked his way into the box on the right of the box before hitting a shot which Jacob Greaves diverted out for a corner. Town were beginning to look more dangerous with McGavin twice finding Ward with excellent passes, however, the Irishman’s crosses came to nothing. In the 25th minute the left-back took a dip at goal from a tight angle but the ball flew across the face.

Two minutes later, Norwood latched on to a ball over the top down the right and hit a shot which failed to trouble Matt Ingram in the Hull goal. Town were forced into a change in the 32nd minute when Sears picked up what looked to be a hamstring problem. Lankester took over on the right of the front three with Bennetts moving to the left. The Blues continued to see most of the ball but with Ingram untested. There was a scramble in the Tigers area following a Lankester corner on 38 but with no one able to get a clear sight of goal and eventually Bennetts dallied on the edge of the box and the danger was gone. Almost immediately Wilks went to ground at the other end in a hopeful attempt to win a penalty before Hakeeb Adelakun’s weak shot was saved by Holy. Chambers headed a Ward cross from the left to Ingram in the 44th minute and then Norwood was unable to get on a ball from deep from the Irishman at the far post. The Blues were on top but were still to carve out a clear cut opportunity or significantly test Ingram. And as the half moved into three minutes of injury time, the Tigers doubled their lead. Reece Burke crossed from the right and an unmarked Josh Magennis beat Holy from eight yards with the Town players adamant the Northern Irish international was offside, however, the officials were unmoved by their protests. Moments before the whistle, Chambers claimed a penalty when he was manhandled as a corner came over from the left but a spot-kick would have been a very generous award. The skipper and his men trooped off after a half in which they had had plenty of the ball but as so often had been unable to turn possession into serious chances and goals. At the other end, the Tigers had taken their two big opportunities clinically but with big questions over Town’s defending, and in the case of the second whether a linesman’s flag should have been raised. The Blues had a mountain to climb in the second half if they were to maintain their 100 per cent home league record. They started the period positively and on 49 Norwood flicked a McGavin cross following a corner towards goal but the ball was blocked by a defender. The Blues continued to press and to try to find a way through the Hull backline but whatever they attempted they found an amber and black shirt in their way. Hull should have made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute when Emmanuel, impressing down the right against his old side, crossed and Magennis, again completely unmarked, volleyed over when it looked easier to hit the target. As Holy prepared to restart, the Tigers swapped Adelakun and Slater for James Scott and Jones. Wilks had another chance for his side’s third when Bennetts gifted possession to the former Barnsley attacker in the Hull half on the Town right. Wilks broke away beyond Woolfenden, who made a desperate lunge to stop him on the edge of the box, but fortunately for the Blues Holy saved his shot from a tight angle. Hull switched Magennis for Eaves in the 71st minute with the Tigers comfortably seeing out the second half. Town had continued to huff and puff but with Ingram still untested. In the 72nd minute, Ward crossed from the left and Bennetts flicked a header wide. A minute later, Ingram was forced into a save when Norwood was sent away down the left. The striker was on his own so hit a shot from a tight angle which the keeper turned behind. Town replaced Norwood and Bennetts with Hawkins and Jackson as they prepared to take the resultant corner, which like so many of their set pieces came to nothing. Any lingering hopes the Blues had of a shock turnaround were extinguished in the 77th minute when Eaves was sent away on goal with Mark McGuinness playing him onside and the striker beat his former Gillingham team-mate Holy with confidence to make it 3-0. Town continued to look for a goal in the remaining minutes but without ever going close and the referee’s whistle confirmed the visitors’ victory and an end to Town’s home league unbeaten run. A Hull win never really looked in doubt from the moment they took the lead in the second minute. Town had plenty of the ball but never had the guile to find a way through the Tigers, who could well have won more convincingly with Magennis missing a chance as good as the three they scored. If Hull as leaders are the benchmark for a team aspiring to automatic promotion, on this evidence the Blues, who are still without a win this season against anyone in League One’s top eight, look a long way short of that standard. Had their been a crowd present, they would undoubtedly made their thoughts known at half-time and after the final whistle. Town will have another go at beating one of the division’s top sides on Saturday when Charlton, who are down to sixth after a 4-2 defeat at Burton this evening, are in Suffolk. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ward, McGavin, Huws, Judge, Bennetts (Jackson 74), Sears (Lankester 32), Norwood (Hawkins 74). Unused: Cornell, Nsiala, Kenlock, Drinan. Hull City: Ingram, Elder, Burke, Smallwood (c), Wilks (Coyle 83), Honeyman (Samuelsen 82), Emmanuel, Adelakun (Scott 63), Slater (Jones 63), Greaves, Magennis (Eaves 71). Unused: Long, Batty. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

midastouch added 21:04 - Nov 24

Lambert out! 20

BromleyBloo added 21:06 - Nov 24

Well, a predictable result that we were all fearing, but let’s start with the positive. Hull weren’t that great - solid, organised, competent at best - and for two thirds of the game we more than matched them. Although 0-2 down at half-time almost all the stats favoured us and with circa 67% possession..............but, like Shrewsbury, fast asleep at the start and 0-1 down after a minute before we even got going. Rest of the half okay; we matched them, without as usual, creating that much, but sucker punch/lucky second goal before half-time and then the usual hill to climb.



Still second half again we did, not great, but okay, albeit without that much cutting edge. Norwood our best player - he does bring energy, drive and ruffles feathers, which in many other areas we sadly lack, but then we take him off for some inexplicable reason and third goal is game over. Other positive was Woolfenden - young, but so calm on the ball and can pass - a must starter for the rest of the season! No one else that good or bad really, just average at best without any significant contribution, but Judge again invisible and Sears similar prior to going off injured in the first half.



So, curiously, a better performance than against Shrews and Hull not that good, but still pretty uninspiring and, as Mick M said, no plan B - I’d liked to have seen Hawkins alongside Norwood to at least have a go........... Having said all that, 3 points against Charlton - 6 out of 9 - I could live with.



Only thing else to say, to be fair, we have so many injuries and have achieved what we have with virtually no strikers. 2

BlueMachines added 21:06 - Nov 24

4-4-2



That is all 5

Tractorboy1985 added 21:07 - Nov 24

Pathetic... inept.. clueless... anyone who thinks this football is enjoyable to watch is about as clued up as our embarrassment of a manager! Evans to blame for the demise... lambert putting the nail in! RIP Ipswich Town 18

TimmyH added 21:08 - Nov 24

Well surprise surprise! at least we're consistent!...another club chasing promotion beats us, makes you wonder what PL has achieved in his 2 years here?



By the way spare a thought for the cardboard cut-outs, they must feel like setting fire to themselves. 12

Bluearmy_81 added 21:08 - Nov 24

Did any town fan seriously think we had any sort of chance of winning tonight?! If they did they were seriously deluded. It was like men vs boys at times and reminded me of Sunday league football at others. Without serious change at this club in terms of ownership and management we will continue to fail and continue to fall. I really can't see how even the most perma positive fan can't see the reality of this. Staying silent and accepting the above is not good support, please for the love of God understand this... 10

Gilesy added 21:09 - Nov 24

Never have I been less surprised by a result. 4

robmonkey007 added 21:10 - Nov 24

Lambert out ASAP 11

fistpumpfury added 21:11 - Nov 24

Utter garbage. 8

DifferentGravy added 21:11 - Nov 24

Totally agree with Mick Mills co commentary.



Lambert utterly clueless. Tactically inept. Need to claw back two goals and he waits until the 75 minute ro make a change......then takes off our main threat in Norwood(who played really well).....brings on two forwards.....and continues with the 4-5-1!!!??? Freddy out of position, Huws looked lost in a 3, Judge headless chicken. Only other player who deserved credit was Mcgavin who held our midfield together. There may be injuries but Lambert has no plan B, no tactical sense and yet another loss to supposedly superior opposition.....who actually werent that good and there for the taking....if only he had given Norwood a partner up front. 16

midastouch added 21:11 - Nov 24

I bet the only person that enjoyed our performance tonight was DolphinBlue! :-) Come over to the negative crew Dolphin! You're flogging a dead horse trying to stay all positive over this rubbish! 3

dirtydingusmagee added 21:12 - Nov 24

Dolphin will think 0 -3 was a good result . 5

runningout added 21:13 - Nov 24

Guess it’s got bad when I’m winning decent money betting my own team get beat... 4

bringonbrazil added 21:13 - Nov 24

Whoever did the commercial 5 year deal on Lambert last Christmas must have been on crystal meth. 5 years??? Why??? 9

Letchworth_Blue added 21:13 - Nov 24

Embarrassingly pathetic........what is Judge, Sears or Huws doing near that team? 8

DebsyAngel added 21:13 - Nov 24

Horrific. I didn't expect to win, but that was a diabolical performance. I actually dozed off during the first half. Just did not look like scoring. I miss Gwion. Too many misplaced passes and why take off Norwood (who looked our best chance of scoring and was actually one of the players who seemed awake)? Have to improve for Charlton, but not sure how it can happen with such a small amount of squad left to choose. 4

Nobbysnuts added 21:14 - Nov 24

Crap...the facts are if we can't beat promotion rivals we will not get promoted. Its as simple as that and at the moment under this lunatic of a manger it will never happen... the sooner he is removed from this club and George burley and kieron dyer are appointed to try and save whats left of this season while there is still time the better...we were once a great club.... shambles absolute shambles. 9

cat added 21:14 - Nov 24

Tell you what guys, Lamberts got to go. He simply don’t get it or has. That’s a winning mentality btw!

11

TimmyH added 21:15 - Nov 24

A gauge of how far we've dropped is that the maligned Emmanuel under MM who never liked him (and some of our supporters) was one of the better players on the pitch tonight.



Carboard cut-outs have no choice...they can't leave the stadium early or keep away, spare a thought. I wonder if flipper will post tonight? 5

Woodbridgian added 21:15 - Nov 24

Absolute shambles. Outplayed for 90 minutes by a very average side. Lambert a complete busted flush, no plan A of Plan B . He MUST ago now 7

EssexTractor added 21:15 - Nov 24

Grant McCann watched clips of our matches



Team talk ..”ok lads I guess you have to change into your kit, but basically you can saunter, stroll, be half awake because this team make so many mistakes ..and when they do just shoot and score”

Simples...0.3







2

cromwellblue added 21:15 - Nov 24

The jury is still out for me as to whether we are or can be good enough.



What's clear is we barely have a plan A, let alone a plan B. Yes we have some injuries and question do need to be asked about training methods.



But overall Lambert seems to be stuck and won't or can't change his plan. Like so many years we start well then get figured out and go backwards. We are way to ponderous in possession, lightweight in almost all departments and have no desire to drive forward with the ball. There are always odd flashes of what we could do but simply cannot remember the last time we dominated and controlled a game.



I'd have no issues if Lambert was gone, but where do we go next if it happened.







6

ShropshireBluenago09 added 21:16 - Nov 24

Beyond awful. So easy for Hull. Poor tactics and subs. We huff and puff, have no guile, no goal threat. Norwood was looking sharp and ran his ... off, then subbed when others were labouring, Judge , Huws. With the players we have available 4-4-2 should be our go to system, especially at home. Hull got their tactics spot on, Shrewsbury nearly did the same and we didn’t learn from it.

If the management watch that game back they will realise that Judge is past it. The worse player since Douglas. 1

Linkboy13 added 21:18 - Nov 24

Wont be hearing from Dolphin Blue and her? poscrew they only sing when their winning. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 21:18 - Nov 24

yes a predictable result ,expected by most i suspect. Thats why we wont get anywhere we just cant cut it . We are now on the slippery slope gain ,I sometimes wonder if Lambert even knows how to beat an egg. 4

