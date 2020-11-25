Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 0-3 Hull City - Highlights
Wednesday, 25th Nov 2020 08:51

Highlights of Town's 3-0 home defeat to leaders Hull City via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Bluearmy_81 added 09:02 - Nov 25
I've got a horrible feeling Evans won't sack Lambert even if we fail to go up again this season. I think we're stuck with him for 4 years, come what may. Don't criticise the landowner though!! 😂😂😂
0

Northstandveteran added 09:30 - Nov 25
I think it's more a case of not having to waste another huge sum of money to weigh out his 4 year salary BA81.

I'm still struggling to understand how a self made multi millionaire businessman made such a huge error with the five year contract?
0

PositivelyPortman added 09:49 - Nov 25
Total crap. Only Nors looked interested.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 270 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020