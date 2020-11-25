Youth Cup Date With Fulham Set

Wednesday, 25th Nov 2020 16:36

Town’s FA Youth Cup third round tie against Fulham at Portman Road will be played on Monday 7th December (KO 7pm).

The club is hoping to stream the tie live with full details released nearer the time.

The U18s progressed to the third round by beating Chelmsford City 5-0 on Monday with Ola Bello netting a hat-trick and Elkan Baggott and Fraser Alexander one each. The young Blues had defeated Southend 4-1 in the previous round.

Last season the U18s exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time after defeating King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images