Only 2,000 Fans Permitted at Portman Road as Suffolk in Tier Two

Thursday, 26th Nov 2020 12:16

The Government has announced that Suffolk is in tier two under their new Covid-19 Winter Plan, meaning up to 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend games at Portman Road.

On Monday, prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the new plan would see clubs in tier one, those with the lowest risk, able to admit up to 4,000 home fans once the current lockdown ends on December 2nd.

In tier two, up to 2,000 can attend, but no supporters will be admitted if their club is in tier three with the greatest risk.

Supporters will be required to keep to social distance protocols and follow guidance aimed at reducing the risk of infection while travelling to games.

It was announced late this morning which areas are in which tiers with Suffolk in tier two, "high alert", as things stand.

The Blues have a little under 9,000 season ticket holders so fewer than a quarter will be able to go to games even at the tier one limit.

In September, the club outlined their plans for the return of a limited number of supporters with a ballot set to be used to decide which games season ticket holders will be able to attend. In a tweet the club has said they will be releasing full details in due course.

Town's first home game after the end of the lockdown is the visit by Portsmouth on Saturday 12th December.

Prior to that 2,000 Plymouth season ticket holders will be able to watch the Blues' game against the Pilgrims at Home Park with Devon also in tier two.





Photo: Action Images

Europablue added 12:18 - Nov 26

There will be plenty of volunteers for season ticket holders who don't want to go 0

tivo added 12:26 - Nov 26

Phil, are they going to do Fans for the FA Youth CUP? 1

PhilTWTD added 12:37 - Nov 26

I wondered the same and have asked. 0

Marcus added 12:43 - Nov 26

Suspect a ballot system may overlook that some may be unwilling to attend, be in vulnerable groups or isolating. It could get complicated determining who can access.



As far as those taking digs at the performance - a season ticket holder typically loves the club good or bad, up or down. Their loyalty isn't as seasonal as some of the critics. 4

aloanagain added 12:49 - Nov 26

2000 fans allowed. Easy to sort out. 4 stands, Stand 1,2,3 and 4. Stand 1 get invited to the first game,stand 2 2nd game,stand 3 3rd game and stand 4 4th game. Any more than 2000 in the stands go to 5th game with number made up with match day ticket sales. -1

Edmundo added 12:54 - Nov 26

So how many clubs in tier one that can allow 4000? Given Cornwall, IoW and Scilly Islands are only ones in tier one, that'll be the government lying their faces off again. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 13:02 - Nov 26

Marcus (awful name) it's not about loyalty its about fans wanting the best for their club and demanding better than dross!! Guess what, that is allowed! Is there a book on how to be and think like a football fan that some town fans can read?!! 2

Michael101 added 13:18 - Nov 26

how are they going to find 2,000 people wanting to go?? Return of the press gang maybe. 0