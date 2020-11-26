Only 2,000 Fans Permitted at Portman Road as Suffolk in Tier Two
Thursday, 26th Nov 2020 12:16
The Government has announced that Suffolk is in tier two under their new Covid-19 Winter Plan, meaning up to 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend games at Portman Road.
On Monday, prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the new plan would see clubs in tier one, those with the lowest risk, able to admit up to 4,000 home fans once the current lockdown ends on December 2nd.
In tier two, up to 2,000 can attend, but no supporters will be admitted if their club is in tier three with the greatest risk.
Supporters will be required to keep to social distance protocols and follow guidance aimed at reducing the risk of infection while travelling to games.
It was announced late this morning which areas are in which tiers with Suffolk in tier two, "high alert", as things stand.
The Blues have a little under 9,000 season ticket holders so fewer than a quarter will be able to go to games even at the tier one limit.
In September, the club outlined their plans for the return of a limited number of supporters with a ballot set to be used to decide which games season ticket holders will be able to attend. In a tweet the club has said they will be releasing full details in due course.
Town's first home game after the end of the lockdown is the visit by Portsmouth on Saturday 12th December.
Prior to that 2,000 Plymouth season ticket holders will be able to watch the Blues' game against the Pilgrims at Home Park with Devon also in tier two.
Photo: Action Images
