Win a Beattie Book

Thursday, 26th Nov 2020 19:32

Author Rob Finch is giving TWTD readers another chance to win a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

To win the book, answer the following question in an email sent to competition@twtd.co.uk arriving before midnight on next Wednesday. The winner will be selected at random from the correct answers. For which actor was Beattie the body double in Escape to Victory?

The winner of the previous competition who correctly told us that Beattie made his England debut against Cyprus and had his entry drawn at random was Paul Daley.

Rob still has a few of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for sale which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





Photo: TWTD