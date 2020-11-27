Bowyer: Charlton Tried to Sign Norwood
Friday, 27th Nov 2020 15:36
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that the Blues beat the Addicks to James Norwood’s signature in the summer of 2019, having tabled the striker double what was on offer at the Valley.
Norwood was a free agent with his contract at Tranmere up and it was known that the Blues fought off opposition from other clubs in League One as well as sides in the lower reaches of the Championship, including the Addicks and Hull City, to land the frontman.
Bowyer, a former Town midfielder, watched Town’s recent games on video on Wednesday as he prepared for tomorrow's visit to Portman Road and felt the Blues were most impressive up front.
“They are a good side,” Bowyer told London News Online. “Especially up the top end. Norwood is a player we tried to get ourselves last season but he went to Ipswich, they paid double what we offered.
“He is a good striker with good movement, who can finish. They have got variation with [Oli] Hawkins, who we knew about when he was at Portsmouth. If they want to go that way and be a bit more direct then he is an option.
“I see Freddie Sears got injured the other day. He’s a good player for them. It’s unfortunate for them but better for us, because he’s a good player. I played with him at West Ham when he was a young kid coming through.
“[Alan] Judge is another that we have tried to get before. He’s another player I like. They’ve got good players in and around that final third who can hurt you.
“I watched their game against Hull and I didn’t think there was too much in it. Hull got an early goal and were able to make it difficult after that.”
