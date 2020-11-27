Season Ticket Holder Ballot Registration Next Week
Friday, 27th Nov 2020 18:08
Town have confirmed that 2,000 season ticket holders will be able to attend the home game against Portsmouth on Saturday 12th December (KO 3pm).
On Wednesday, the Government announced that fans would be able to return to grounds once the current lockdown ends on December 2nd with clubs in the various tiers permitted to accommodate different numbers of supporters.
Yesterday, Suffolk was placed in tier two, meaning up to 2,000 fans can come to games at Portman Road.
Town will announce full details of how season ticket holders - which number a little under 9,000 this season - can apply to be part of the ballot next week but have released an interim statement.
“Season ticket holders will be required to register their interest for each home game, which will give them entry into a ballot system. The club will communicate further details on how this will work at the beginning of next week.
“Due to the number of season ticket holders exceeding the 2,000 limit, the ballot for each game will only be available to season ticket holders. iFollow match passes will continue to be available for every game.
“The ballot will have rules in place to ensure a fair distribution of access to games amongst season ticket holders.
“Further to ticketing details, the club will also publish an in-depth Q&A and explanatory video which will paint a picture of what your matchday will look like. This will include everything from arrival times to the turnstiles through to a row-by-row egress from the stadium.
“The club would like to once again thank fans for their continued support and patience. We look forward to finally welcoming you back to Portman Road.”
Season ticket holders based in tier three areas may not be able to enter the ballot with Government advice against residents making non-essential journeys out of those regions.
Those fans who do attend games will be spread out across the ground with no access to bars and kiosks.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]