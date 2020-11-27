Season Ticket Holder Ballot Registration Next Week

Friday, 27th Nov 2020 18:08 Town have confirmed that 2,000 season ticket holders will be able to attend the home game against Portsmouth on Saturday 12th December (KO 3pm). On Wednesday, the Government announced that fans would be able to return to grounds once the current lockdown ends on December 2nd with clubs in the various tiers permitted to accommodate different numbers of supporters. Yesterday, Suffolk was placed in tier two, meaning up to 2,000 fans can come to games at Portman Road. Town will announce full details of how season ticket holders - which number a little under 9,000 this season - can apply to be part of the ballot next week but have released an interim statement. “Season ticket holders will be required to register their interest for each home game, which will give them entry into a ballot system. The club will communicate further details on how this will work at the beginning of next week. “Due to the number of season ticket holders exceeding the 2,000 limit, the ballot for each game will only be available to season ticket holders. iFollow match passes will continue to be available for every game. “The ballot will have rules in place to ensure a fair distribution of access to games amongst season ticket holders. “Further to ticketing details, the club will also publish an in-depth Q&A and explanatory video which will paint a picture of what your matchday will look like. This will include everything from arrival times to the turnstiles through to a row-by-row egress from the stadium. “The club would like to once again thank fans for their continued support and patience. We look forward to finally welcoming you back to Portman Road.” Season ticket holders based in tier three areas may not be able to enter the ballot with Government advice against residents making non-essential journeys out of those regions. Those fans who do attend games will be spread out across the ground with no access to bars and kiosks.

Photo: Action Images



Bergholt_Blue added 18:15 - Nov 27

I just can't see this going well for season ticket holders. If you get selected you will then move to the back of the queue for the next ballot so might only get to 1 game after all -2

SouperJim added 18:21 - Nov 27

Bergholt it is what it is, not much the club can do about it. At least it's progress. 2

Wickets added 18:27 - Nov 27

And what do you expect the club to do about that Bergholt ?

1

