Gibbs and Cornell Handed League Debuts Against Charlton
Saturday, 28th Nov 2020 14:30
Liam Gibbs and David Cornell have been handed their league debuts as manager Paul Lambert makes four changes for this afternoon’s fifth-v-sixth clash with Charlton at Portman Road.
Gibbs, 17, comes into the midfield three with Andre Dozzell, who is back after his three-match ban, and Brett McGavin in one of the youngest midfields the Blues have ever fielded in a league game.
It seems likely that Bury St Edmunds-born academy product Gibbs, who has previously made two starts and one sub appearance in the EFL Trophy, will play in a role ahead of the deeper Dozzell and McGavin.
Emyr Huws is missing from the squad, presumably having joined Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop, Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and Tristan Nydam on a long midfield injured list.
Cornell takes over in goal from Tomas Holy, who drops to the bench. The Welshman has previously made five starts in cup games for the Blues since his summer move from Northampton.
At the centre of the defence, Toto Nsiala returns alongside Luke Woolfenden with Mark McGuinness among the subs. Skipper Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward continue as the full-backs.
Up front, Keanan Bennetts is on the left and Alan Judge on the right with James Norwood again the central striker.
For Charlton, manager Lee Bowyer, a former Blues midfielder, brings Chuks Aneke, Albie Morgan and ex-Blues loanee Jonny Williams into his XI for Omar Bogle, Alex Gilbey and Marcus Maddison, who drop to the bench.
Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ward, Dozzell, McGavin, Gibbs, Bennetts, Norwood, Judge. Subs: Holy, McGuinness, Kenlock, Lankester, Drinan, Hawkins, Jackson.
Charlton: Amos, Gunter, Williams, Aneke, Shinnie, Pratley (c), Matthews, Morgan, Maatsen, Watson, Smyth. Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Purrington, Pearce, Gilbey, Bogle, Maddison. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
